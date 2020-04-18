New York Man Steals $80,000 Audi From Car Dealership Closed Due To Coronavirus, Arrested Following Pursuit

A New York man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing an $80,000 Audi from a Brooklyn-based car dealership.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Dillon Thomas, on Wednesday night stole an Audi Q8 from an Audi dealership store on 65th St. near Seventh Ave. in Bay Ridge. Thomas, an East Flatbush resident, sneaked into the property through a broken fence. The break-in was an easy attempt as the dealership remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He stole about 60 keys, worth $25,000, before sneaking into the $80,000 car by breaking the rear window of the white Audi Q8 and driving off.

Police were alerted to the break-in and within an hour they spotted the car a mile away from the stole. The car was easily spotted as it did not bear a license plate. The suspect even after multiple warnings showed no signs of surrender and sped away. During the pursuit, Thomas violated several traffic rules including speed limits and traffic lights.

Realizing that the cops were catching up to him, he ditched the car on 63rd St. near Fourth Avenue. Thomas then managed to hide himself in the backyard of a home nearby. The officers of the 72 Precinct searched the area and found Thomas hiding. He was taken into custody.

Thomas was charged with burglary, grand larceny and a slew of other criminal charges. His trial in the Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending as of Thursday.

According to court records, Thomas was a frequent offender. Following a clash at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, he was arrested on Feb. 28, and charged with assault, resisting arrest, and petty-larceny charges. He was then released without bail. According to the records in 2017, he was also arrested and charged with a drunk and drive case

