New York Murder-Suicide: Elderly Man Fatally Shoots Wife With Rifle Before Killing Self

In a case of an apparent murder-suicide, a 63-year-old man killed his wife in northern Westchester County, New York. Local police said that the incident took place Thursday.

Troopers were sent to a residence for an alarm activation on Titicus Road in North Salem. When authorities arrived at the scene they found the bodies of two people. The two people dead were identified as Barry Naderman, 63, and Peggy Naderman, 64.

Police said that Barry shot his wife with a .22 caliber rifle before turning it on him.

An initial investigation conducted by the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide, police said, adding that it was not immediately clear what the motivation might have been.

The investigation is ongoing and local police said that they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

On Tuesday, a case of murder-suicide took place in North Charleston, South Carolina. a woman fatally shot her four-year-old son before turning the gun on herself. Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman and a child inside a locked home.

The responding officers forced their way into the residence and found the child and woman with gunshot wounds. They were identified as 40-year-old Gretchen Francey and four-year-old Liam Francey.

In another incident of murder-suicide, an elderly couple was found dead at their home in Franklin, Texas, over the weekend. Officers who arrived at the scene said that an elderly man and a woman died with gunshots wounds. The couple was later identified as 92-year-old Kenneth Thurman and 90-year-old Ruth Ann Thurman.

Officials believe Kenneth shot himself after killing his wife. Ruth Ann was apparently shot three times.

Earlier this month, a man fatally shot his wife before killing himself at their home in Chesapeake, Virginia. Officers found a woman, identified as 48-year-old Angela Jones, with a gunshot wound. The incident began following a domestic dispute, police said, adding that family members were inside the home when the incident took place, however, nobody else was injured in the shooting.