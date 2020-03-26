New York Toddler Attacked, ‘Swung Like Rag Doll’ By Dog, Left With Serious Facial Injuries

A toddler was seriously injured after he was viciously mauled by a dog inside a home in Buffalo, New York, on Friday.

According to local reports, a woman was watching over the 15-month-old boy when the dog, a pit bull mix, started attacking the toddler. The canine soon grabbed the toddler by the head and started “swinging him like a rag doll.” The woman, later identified as the toddler’s babysitter, managed to pull the canine away from the child before calling the emergency responders.

The toddler was rushed to Oishei Children’s Hospital with serious facial injuries. His left eye area was seriously damaged and there were bite marks on his left cheek. Meanwhile, the canine was confined to the home. Additional information was not available.

The incident comes less than a month after a two-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pit bull in Virginia. Police responded to a home after receiving a report of a dog attack. Medics rushed the toddler to the hospital. The girl, who had life-threatening injuries, died a few hours later. The canine was handed over to the animal control and placed in quarantine.