Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Plastic Bag Near North Carolina Home With Placenta Still Attached

A newborn baby was found alive inside a plastic bag in Marshville, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home around 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving information that a newborn child was around. Upon arrival, the officers heard a baby’s cries. They looked around the home and while searching near the fence, they found the baby inside a plastic bag that was hidden under leaves.

Medics were called to the scene and the baby boy, with the placenta still attached, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was currently being treated. Meanwhile, investigation was ongoing and no criminal charged were filed.

The incident comes two months after a newborn baby was found abandoned on the front porch of a South Carolina home. A man heard his doorbell ring and when he went to answer the door, he found the baby lying on his doorstep. The baby, who was wrapped in a blanket, was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors said she was premature and weighed less than five pounds. The South Carolina’s Department of Social Services took the baby girl into their custody.

