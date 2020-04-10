Newborn Baby Found Inside Package Left On Porch, Mother’s Condition Unknown

Police in South Omaha, Nebraska, said a young woman abandoned an infant in a package on a porch outside a home on Monday. A search is underway for the woman, believed to be 20 years old.

The baby was placed on a doorstop in the 5600 block of South 15th Street, according to Officer Phil Anson, a police spokesman. The residents found the newborn inside the package and informed local police.

Police said that the woman appeared to be Hispanic and was seen getting into the passenger seat of what is thought to be a black two-door Pontiac, possibly a G5 model, with dark-tinted windows. Authorities said that they are concerned about the health and well-being of the mother.

As an investigation is underway into the incident, few details were made available to the public. The baby’s condition and how the family was alerted about the baby outside the doorstep remain unclear.

It also remains unclear if charges will be filed in the case.

Seeking help from the public in locating the mother, police said that anyone with information must call the OPD Child Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.

In a similar incident, a teenager in Clinton County, Pennsylvania, was charged after she left her newborn son on the back porch of a home. The newborn baby was wrapped in a towel inside a bag and was found by the homeowner who notified the police. Following an investigation, police detained the newborn’s mother for questioning. The 18-year-old admitted to abandoning the baby and said she found out about her pregnancy only a month ago.