Newborn son is (officially) Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sixth child

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Lara was the first child born to Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler, in 1993.

Just five weeks after her parents’ wedding day, Lara – who is only five years younger than Carrie Symonds – was born.

She attended Bedales School – which costs £33,000-a-year – in Hampshire and went on to read Latin at St Andrews University.

Lara allegedly branded her father a ‘selfish b******’ after his split with her mother.

She has previously been pictured in public with her parents, including when she casted a vote with them at a polling station in Islington, North London, during the London mayoral elections of May 2012.

Born in 1995, Milo was Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler’s first son.

The 24-year-old was educated at the £27,000-a-year Westminster School and is said to be a keen sportsman.

A 2011 issue of his school magazine described him as ‘delight to watch’ and said he was ‘without doubt the player of the season’ for his football skills.

Milo studied at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, graduating from there in 2014, and can speak Arabic, Russian and French.

He also worked as an intern in Dubai at men’s magazine Esquire Middle East.

After Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler separated in 2018, the politician and Milo were photographed bringing tea for the Press outside his house in Oxfordshire.

Cassia, thought to have followed in her father’s footsteps to be a writer, is the youngest daughter of Mr Johnson and Ms Wheeler.

She was born in 1997 and went to Highgate School – which costs £18,000 per year.

During Cassia’s time at the private school she was a student editor of their alumni magazine Cholmeleian.

Born in 1999, Theodore is Mr Johnson and his ex-wife Marina Wheeler’s youngest child.

He attended school in London before going to Cambridge University, unlike his father who attended Oxford.

He is listed on LinkedIn as ‘Theodore Johnson-Wheeler’ in a profile which states he started at Cambridge in 2017.

Theodore has also been labelled previously as something of a doppleganger for Mr Johnson, with the same distinctive hair colour and style.

STEPHANIE MACINTYRE, 11 (born in 2009 to Boris Johnson and Helen Macintyre)

He also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Stephanie is allegedly one of two children he fathered as a result of an affair.

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009 – but also mentioned the possibility of a second baby.

The three appeal court judges said: ‘It was not material to the judge’s conclusion whether contraceptive precautions were taken.

‘What was material was that the father’s infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.

‘The judge was entitled to hold that this was of itself reckless behaviour, regardless of whether any contraceptive precautions were taken. ‘