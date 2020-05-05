Newcastle help out and Jonny Bairstow cooks -…

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 29.

Football

Newcastle have joined forces with their club foundation as staff and volunteers work to support elderly and vulnerable supporters.

Around 1,000 season-ticket holders will receive telephone calls, with priority given to those deemed to be in need of support.

Head of the Newcastle United Foundation Steve Beharall said: “Many people are struggling at the moment during this extended period of self-isolation and our buddy scheme aims to reach out to as many vulnerable adults as possible.

⚫️⚪️ ☎️ Staff and volunteers from @NUFC & the Foundation are joining together to support elderly and vulnerable supporters during #COVID19 using ‘buddy scheme’ initiative. #BuildingAUnitedFuture #UnitedAsOne #StaySafe — Newcastle United Foundation (@NU_Foundation) April 29, 2020

“We have a list of 988 supporters on the buddy call system and each staff member will work through the list that they have been provided with, offering support in a similar way to what we have done with our walking footballer group.

“I am immensely proud of how our staff have responded and we will continue to look at how we can expand the scheme to reach as many of our older supporters as possible.”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho delivered fresh produce from the kitchen garden at Spurs’ training centre to the food distribution hub at their stadium.

Haringey Council will then deliver the goods to those most in-need within the local community.

Jose has made the first of his weekly deliveries of fresh produce from the Kitchen Garden at our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at our stadium. This will now be distributed by @HaringeyCouncil to those most in-need within our local community.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/IU88sG3a06 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 29, 2020

Billy Gilmour starred in the latest edition of Chelsea and Hyundai’s ‘Home Advantage’ campaign, with the Scot helping young fans improve their passing skills.

England Women stars Georgia Stanway and Leah Williamson strutted their stuff on international dance day.

Happy #InternationalDanceDay. Show us your moves, @leahcwilliamson & @StanwayGeorgia 💃 🎶 https://t.co/tFfOy0kzYc pic.twitter.com/CNFI3kkpCo — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 29, 2020

England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford moved a step closer to full fitness.

Getting there…💪🏾 https://t.co/cn0tGnPD7R — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 29, 2020

Cricket

Nottinghamshire are helping to provide hot meals to homeless, sheltered and vulnerable people during the crisis.

“There are others around us, at the present time more than ever, in need of support” Nottinghamshire throws its weight behind an effort to provide hot meals to the homeless, sheltered and vulnerable. Read 👉 https://t.co/zLCMW5lRA2#AllIn pic.twitter.com/99lqX8W4uu — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) April 29, 2020

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has been using lockdown to learn a new skill and has launched his new cookery show on YouTube called #Bairstowsbasics.

#Bairstowsbasics

Smashed avo and poached eggs…https://t.co/0iljV3eWLV — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) April 29, 2020

His England team-mates Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad were among the sports stars competing in celebrity esports’ NHSCharities Together Cup.

Show your support for all the players today & their teams in the SEMI-FINALS @NHSCharities Together Cup in association with LYNX! 📽️Watch >> Games 1 & 2 https://t.co/Hh0hmvKdKu

📽️Watch >> Games 3 & 6 https://t.co/KYtYV7m1s6#Unite4OurNHS #Changethegame #Stayathome #Lynxgaming pic.twitter.com/0oFCHAUgdm — Celebrity Esports (@celebesports_) April 29, 2020

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali put the bat he hit 302 not out with against West Indies up for auction to raise funds to help fight coronavirus.

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali is auctioning the bat with which he made a triple-hundred, as well as a jersey from their successful Champions Trophy 2017 campaign, signed by all players, to raise money for the COVID-19 fight. An incredibly kind gesture! pic.twitter.com/cUikVIoyKm — ICC (@ICC) April 29, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has done plenty of cycling during lockdown, even multi-tasking by riding while drinking beer, and was amazed by four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome’s performance on Wednesday.

Any beers on today’s ride, @chrisfroome?!?!

200km!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/rTcxViITrp — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile, David Warner’s TikTok exploits showed no sign of slowing down.

Scotland international Matthew Cross took his trick shots to another level.

Always been about the bottom hand 🏌️‍♂️🏏 pic.twitter.com/kCFqlPHfyE — Matthew Cross (@crossy16) April 29, 2020

Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko was reflecting on his defeat to Anthony Joshua, which took place three years ago today at Wembley Stadium.

3 years ago today, I let @anthonyfjoshua win. Felt sorry for the little guy, lol 😂. Joke. Great Champion, classic fight, we both grew tremendously since this match. Thanks fans for supporting both of us! #obsessed pic.twitter.com/3Qnk7tOS8s — Klitschko (@Klitschko) April 29, 2020

Golf

Justin Rose, a man used to executing a perfect fade, had a little more trouble when it came to his lockdown haircut.

Went for the fade. They seem a bit easier on the golf course! DIY haircuts… all tips welcome! ✂️ #StayHome pic.twitter.com/K9jn9uSV0N — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 28, 2020

Tennis

And former world number one Karolina Pliskova got back on the bike.