Newcastle Primary School fire: Huge blaze tears through school – terrified people evacuate

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a huge blaze that engulfed the site of a disused primary school in Newcastle.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the building in Station Road, Newcastle. The building used to be where Backworth Park Primary School was located before it moved. The strength of the flames and smoke resulted in nearby residents being evacuated from their homes.

Pictures showed people stood watching the flames light up the night sky. Up to nine appliances from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at 7.33pm. After being called, the first crew arrived at the scene of the fire on just ten minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.

It is not yet known how the blaze broke out. Phil Clark, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, warned the fire could still burn into the early hours of Monday morning. He told Chronicle Live earlier: “We were called at 7.23pm to reports of a fire at the disused Backworth Park Primary School building. “We arrived on scene at 7.33pm with the building well alight.

“We have six fire firefighter appliances at the scene as well as one aerial ladder platform, officers and an incident command unit in attendance. “We are still working to contain the fire. “I suspect we will remain at the scene throughout the night.” The area manager added: “There are believed to be no injuries as a result of the fire.

“I would like to advise members of the public to keep out of the area. “I would urge nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed to keep out the smoke. “We are working hard with partners including North Tyneside Council, the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water to tackle the fire as soon as possible.” The fire service tweeted again shortly after to say the crews were still at the scene.