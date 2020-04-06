News Headlines | Today’s UK & World News

Updated statistics from NHS England, Public Health Wales and the Scottish Government revealed the death toll for Sunday, announced this afternoon, was 30 per cent lower than for the previous day. This marks the second day in a row that the number of new coronavirus fatalities has dropped, sparking hopes that the Government’s lockdown plan is starting to work. Although death numbers have, in past weeks, surged on Tuesdays from Monday lows, countries across Europe are now seeing their fatality counts drop as the effects of social distancing filter through to hospitals. London has been worst affected in the most recent death toll (pictured left, paramedics at St Thomas’ Hospital), with 129 deaths announced today. Officials and insiders say the NHS is still coping well with the crisis and there are still enough facilities to handle the numbers of COVID-19 patients (pictured bottom right, an ambulance at the Nightingale Hospital in East London and, top right, health workers being swabbed for coronavirus testing at a site in Edgbaston, Birmingham).

Boris Johnson’s spokesman revealed he is still ‘under observation’ in hospital and refused to say whether there has been a diagnosis of pneumonia – but insisted the PM is in ‘good spirits’ and still in contact with aides. The 55-year-old was dramatically admitted to St Thomas’, near Downing Street, last night after doctors raised alarm that his temperature still not subsided 10 days after his positive test. There are warnings from ministers that he has ‘risked his health’ by keeping up a frantic workrate, while one senior Tory said he must learn he is ‘not indispensable’ and has to rest. No10 insisted it was not an emergency admission and the premier remains in control of government’s response.

The furious man launches a verbal tirade at a fellow shopper for allegedly flouting the Government’s social distancing rules while waiting in a queue outside Sainsbury’s. The footage, which is believed to have been filmed in south east London, shows the angry shopper take fire at the woman stood behind him and threaten to ‘knock her out’.

Kay Elmer (left), 51, from the Wirral in Merseyside, died alone in intensive care from coronavirus while her daughter Sophia Essel (top right), 30, was forced to remain in the waiting room. During Kay’s final moments, they could only communicate via phone, and Sophie played her Simply The Best by Tina Turner, the same song which was played at Kay’s mother’s funeral. Sophia, a DJ, will now have to endure Kay being cremated without a memorial and has blasted selfish crowds for flouting government lockdown rules, which she believes cost her mother her life.

A COVID-19 heat map from health record app Evergreen Life has revealed that people in Middlesbrough have been going outdoors the most during the government’s coronavirus lockdown while the best at staying indoors have been the people of Ryedale in North Yorkshire, Wandsworth in southwest London and Liverpool.

Director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is facing calls from US politicians to step down for trusting China’s recording about extent of the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite making up just 13 per cent of the UK population, a third of patients who fall critically ill with COVID-19 are from black, Asian or minority ethnic (BME) groups.

The patients – from the country’s worst-hit City, Daegu – were put in quarantine after being diagnosed with the disease, then tested positive again days after returning home.

Peter Jones, from Devon, has warned people to stay inside after his one-year-old boy contracted coronavirus and was hospitalised.

A total of 10 public transport workers in London have now died of coronavirus, Sadiq Khan has confirmed. Eight were bus workers, one worked for TFL and another worked for the Tube.

Austria today became the first country to set out detailed plans for ending the standstill, with smaller shops re-opening on April 14 and larger ones on May 1.

Pep Guardiola’s mother has passed away from coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed. The Premier League champions confirmed the sad news on Monday that Dolors Sala Carrio had passed at the age of 82. It read: ‘The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s moth Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.’

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick suggested the current lockdown measures could be gradually eased after Easter – he stressed a full exit strategy will require much more testing.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was ‘far from idea’ to have lost the expertise of Dr Catherine Calderwood – who twice drove to a second home in defiance of the crucial guidelines.

Professor Sir John Bell, from the University of Oxford, said no tests bought so far by the Government had been accurate enough to consider rolling out to the public.

Victoria Hume, 42,had only returned to Maidstone Hospital, Kent, the previous Saturday and had been assessing potential in-patients at the door.

There was anger at the weekend after one London authority closed a park after reporting thousands of visitors flocking to it to enjoy the sun and warmth weather after a wet and miserable winter. But there had been public confusion over whether it is acceptable to sit down and enjoy the sunshine when once-daily exercise is condoned under the official guidelines. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the were no plans to ban outdoor exercise – as hinted at by Health Secretary Matt Hancock at the weekend. But he added: ‘People should not be going to parks or beaches to sunbathe. It goes against our rules on essential movement.’

An article by Peter Hitchens last Sunday said Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College had twice revised his estimates of possible coronavirus deaths in the UK, first to 20,000 and then to 5,700.

Waitrose bosses have told staff up and down the UK that they will have to pay for up to two weeks of leave if they are self-isolating or doing so to protect someone else in their household.

Police issued 20 shoppers with warnings after they were seen buying non-essential goods at The Range in Stockton, County Durham on Sunday. Pictured: Outside The Range, Plymouth today.

The Foreign Secretary (inset, today) – who is also First Secretary of State – has been appointed the senior minister who takes over if the PM’s health fails to the point where he cannot lead the Government. Mr Johnson (right) is thought to have been given oxygen treatment at St Thomas’s Hospital (left, today), with claims he had ‘risked his health’ by keeping up a frantic workrate during more than a week in self-isolation in Downing Street. The UK does not have a deputy prime minister but first secretary has been used by a number of governments to show who is second in command. However, it is not immediately clear what would happen if Mr Raab also became incapacitated, with the UK not having a formal system of succession like other countries, for example the US.

Rochdale’s Tony Lloyd, 70, the party’s shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland, is being cared for at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

There had been concerns about the condition of Prof Chris Whitty, who started displaying symptoms just after Boris Johnson went into quarantine nearly two weeks ago.

NHS staff on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic can get a free will service after one law firm said it was receiving 12 times the normal traffic from healthcare workers. So far 7 NHS workers have died.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted an anonymous source as saying Boris Johnson required a ventilator in hospital, something Downing Street has flatly denied.

Dr Karan Raj, an NHS surgeon, posted a clip on TikTok explaining why it’s much better to keep washing your hands regularly to stop the spread of the disease.

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been warned by police after he broke coronavirus lockdown rules to meet Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who was caught having a £2,000 sex party last week.

This was her most important address, one that came when every single person in Britain has been profoundly affected by a deadly virus that is destroying lives as fast as it is destroying jobs and economies. And in just five short minutes, Her Majesty gave the greatest speech of her life. It was eloquent, powerful, evocative, and perfectly pitched – thanking health workers for risking their lives to save ours, and the public for (largely) obeying government lockdown rules, but also urging all of us to dig deep into our individual reservoirs of stoic strength to get us collectively through this endurance test. The Queen did more to comfort the British people in five minutes last night than President Trump has done in over 50 hours of self-aggrandising, contradictory, inaccurate, inflammatory, point-scoring addresses to the American people during this crisis.

Her Majesty’s speech evoked Britain’s stoicism during the Second World War with viewers saying they had tears in their eyes as she echoed Vera Lynn’s words: We will meet again’.

The song was loved by Britons who had been separated from their loved ones during the chaos of war and has gained a new resonance as millions remain apart due to the government lockdown.

The governing body of world football is also set to change the dates of this summer’s transfer window and will also allow players whose contracts run out on June 30 to extend their deals.

A Royal Mail postman wiped his nose with his hand and then repeatedly touched someone’s entrance with the same hand. Doorbell footage captures the postman delivering letters to an East London property before wiping his nose with his hand. He takes the same hand and drags it along the side of the entrance and on the front door.

London markets jumped above the 5,500 points mark today as a slowdown in coronavirus deaths in France and Italy raised hopes that lockdown measures were starting to show results.

Founder of easyJet Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has warned that the budget airline will ‘run out of money by around August’, as he urged directors to scrap a multi-billion pound deal with Airbus.

The University of Cambridge is collecting audio of people coughing, breathing and talking with the aim of developing algorithms that can detect when people have coronavirus.

London commuters are again having to contend with overcrowded tubes and stations despite the current coronavirus lockdown. Only key workers and those who are unable to work at home are supposed to be travelling across London during this period. But for days, many in the capital have been squeezed into confined carriages, further risking the spread of the deadly Covid-19. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been criticised for running a reduced Underground service, effectively forcing commuters to cram in together, but he has blamed people taking unnecessary journeys.

Flic Everett, a writer from Scotland, went online to share the 14 common ventures people are undertaking as the nation stays home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal fans have launched a campaign to celebrate Archie’s first birthday by asking followers of Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, to donate to charities in Canada, South Africa and America.

A new study shows that scientists have discovered an ‘Achilles heel’ of the coronavirus that can be targeted with drugs and other therapies.

The driver had three friends and his dog alongside him in his Vauxhall Corsa (pictured) when it careered off a country road in Thatcham, Berkshire, yesterday afternoon. He lost control when the giant creepy crawly flew (inset) in through the window during the mini-heatwave. The four people had driven ten miles despite Government guidance for Brits to only leave the house for essential work, shopping or exercise. None of the passengers or the dog were hurt in the crash but the car was badly damaged.

Rubbish dumped on an industrial scale can be seen on the A671 near a beauty spot in Burnley, Lancashire. Recycling centre employees are not currently classified as essential workers.

An NHS nurse says it feels like a ‘slap in the face’ to see people sunbathing and ignoring social distancing rules in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Joanne Morrell said her job was heartbreaking on TV today.

Marion Kilmurray (pictured) was devastated when Aldi staff in Wilshaw, North Lanarkshire, failed to include her in the shoppers who are prioritised during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Miliband has been brought back as shadow business secretary as Sir Keir announced a second wave of changes after replacing Jeremy Corbyn. The former party leader replaces Rebecca Long-Bailey at business after Sir Keir’s main leadership rival was handed the shadow education brief – effectively a promotion.

BA pilot Peter Login was saluted for his temporary change of career as he ditched Boeing 747s for a Mercedes Sprinter to drop off food to Britons in coronavirus lockdown.

British ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce issued a video message today warning that ‘there are no plans for further British Government flights’.

Despite the drama in the fourth episode of Belgravia last night, which saw the Trenchards betrayed by their servants, viewers were distracted by ‘unlikeable’ and ‘dull’ characters.

Singer Duffy has written about her horrific rape and kidnap ordeal, sharing details for the first time. The Welsh singer-songwriter, 35, previously spoke about the incident in February, and said she would not give an interview about the ordeal, instead choosing to write in detail on a newly created website. She details how during a four week period she was drugged at a restaurant where she was celebrating her birthday, before being abducted abroad and raped, and then flown home where she was held captive in her own home.

Researchers from McGill University, Montreal studied data on more than 8,600 bird species to look at changes in their feeding and hunting techniques over time.

Speaking to The Times, hair stylist George Northwood – whose clients also include Gwyneth Paltrow – offered his expert advice on how to give yourself a DIY trim while salons are shut.

Royal photographer Matt Porteous has given a rare insight into shooting Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, at their family home in Norfolk, telling Hello! they were ‘very caring’.

Motorists locked in a legal battle with Volkswagen over the ‘dieselgate’ scandal have moved closer to a settlement worth as much as £270million, after a High Court judge ruled software installed in thousands of its diesel vehicles was a ‘defeat device’. In what could be the largest consumer action in English legal history, lawyers representing around 90,000 motorists claim the German car giant ‘cheated’ European emissions standards by installing unlawful ‘defeat devices’ in its diesel vehicles.In what could be the largest consumer action in English legal history, lawyers for the motorists claim VW ‘cheated’ European emissions standards by installing unlawful ‘defeat devices’ in its diesel vehicles. It is claimed the devices were able to detect when vehicles were being tested, allowing the engine to reduce NOx emissions under test conditions. Though the vehicles passed European emissions standards, lawyers say the vehicles were emitting up to 40 times the legal limit of nitrogen dioxide when out on the road. VW says it will consider its grounds for an appeal.

A boy, 16, from Newcastle been charged with inviting support for banned group National Action, encouraging terrorism, and inciting racial hatred, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Grandfather-of-ten Edward Cockburn, 82, died after he fell from a second-story window at Sunderland Royal Hospital. He was being treated for pneumonia and it is unclear how he fell.

EXCSUSIVE: Madalina Anghel, 23, from Newham, East London and Tudor Simionov, 33, planned to tie the knot in 2019, but the bouncer was stabbed to death while working on New Year’s Eve.

The Duchess of Cornwall came out of self-isolation this morning after 14 days after her husband Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. Camilla (right, with Charles in London on March 9) completed the fortnight in isolation at the couple’s Scottish residence of Birkhall, with each of them residing in different parts of the 305-year-old property. The 72-year-old had tested negative for coronavirus and is said to have shown no signs of the infection, which has killed nearly 5,000 people in Britain so far. The couple were reunited today just three days before their 15th wedding anniversary this Thursday. A source said: ‘She came out of isolation this morning.’ Charles finished his isolation a week ago and spoke of the ‘strange, frustrating and often distressing’ experience of being without friends and family. The Prince, who had mild symptoms, worked throughout at Birkhall, and appeared via video-link last Friday (left) to open the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London.

Pret a Manger has revealed its secret recipe for the popular Chocolate Chunk Cookies on Facebook after UK stores were forced to shut down because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to UK Facebook group, Rate My Plate , Vanessa Cassidy revealed all you need is 100g of butter, sugar and flour as well as two eggs, baking powder, a packet of orange jelly and chocolate.

Debenhams is on the brink of collapse after bosses confirmed they had filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators while Clarks plans the permanent closure of some of its stores.

Philip Jansen (pictured outside Downing Street left) wrote a letter to all BT staff (Open Reach engineer pictured right) today reassuring them that none would be let go or put on furlough while the country is still on lockdown. He also promised to give all of his salary, which is around £1.1million-a-year, for six months to NHS charities and small businesses. Mr Jansen, 53, was the first FTSE 100 boss to be diagnosed with coronavirus, testing positive on March 12. He became one of the richest CEOs in the country last year, landing a £43million windfall from the £32billion merger between his old firm WorldPay and its rival Vivantiv.

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan paid tribute to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper during Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

Mobile companies described the fears 5G caused coronavirus as ‘baseless’, with the government describing them as harmful to public health.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said that travellers could face ‘severe disruption’ and may be unable to return home if they leave the UK at this time.

Footage has emerged of the moment the four-month-old, who has not been named, was taken off a ventilator in a Spanish hospital (main). The footage, which was taken at the Regional Hospital of Malaga, shows a crowd of healthcare workers cheering and applauding for the baby. Jose Camacho, head of the ICU at the hospital, said the baby had responded well to treatment (inset).

Facebook group Put Your Bins Out in Your Ballgown was set up by charity director Angie Emrys-Jones, 43, from Truro, Cornwall, and now has more than 12,000 members.

The judge, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said: ‘It is inconceivable that either of these parents could ever be trusted to safely bring up the girl.’

The tribunal has released its damning findings into the discrimination of Helen Larkin (pictured with her children), who successfully sued the British make up company for £17,000.

Entomologist and birdwatcher John Walters (inset) from Devon has been following the robin (main) since 2016 and claims she may have not had a mate in all that time. Mr Walters claims this lack of sexual interest from males is likely due to the unique pigmentation and the robin’s notably white chest. The unusual colouring is caused by a genetic mutation and makes wild albino robins very rare in the rest of the world.

Sophie Purvis, 31, and her partner Joshua Cooper, 27, were stuck for ideas when figuring out what to use the small storage cupboard for in their one-bedroom flat in Peterborough.

Kiara Chandler, 22, from Leeds, woke up to find her daughter Harper-Jean Cook, two, had smeared crimson lipstick all over her face and had gone on to spread it around the house.

Construction at the Harrogate Convention Centre is ongoing today as health bosses plan to get the temporary hospital up and running as soon as possible.

The Old Rectory (pictured) was the inspiration for the best-selling ghost story The House on Cold Hill. It also featured as the home of crime-fighting Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. The four-bedroom house in Woodmancote, West Sussex, is the home of author Peter James (inset top), who writes in an office above the garage. Since he and wife Lara moved in in 2011, the house itself has featured in eight or nine novels and James has written 14 books while living there. The property also has 7.68 acres of land, including paddocks where the Jameses have kept alpacas and emus.

Fans took to Twitter on Monday to check on Piers Morgan during his Good Morning Britain appearance, claiming he looked ‘pale, unwell and sweaty’.

Australian Association of Psychologists President Anne Marie Collins says we will experience intense waves of disbelief, anger, sadness, acceptance and hope, much like the grieving process.

EXCUSLIVE: Jane, 60, from Lancashire, is grieving the death of her only child, Lee Mulligan, 34, who hanged himself in her garden just hours after celebrating her 60th birthday.

The parents of Britain’s biggest family have welcomed their 22nd child (right) amid the coronavirus epidemic. Sue Radford, 45, and husband Neil, 49, have announced the birth of a baby girl weighing 7lb after a ten-hour labour at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. The couple are yet to pick a name for their latest addition who has become their 11th daughter. Sue has now spent more than 800 weeks of her life pregnant (left) after having her first child at aged 14. Noel had a vasectomy after baby number nine but had it reversed shortly afterwards. The super-sized family (inset) live in a ten-bedroom former care home in Morecambe, Lancashire.

Britain’s tallest folly, near Tonbridge, Kent, which once hosted notorious sex parties in its dungeon could be yours for a knockdown price of £1.6million

Boris Johnson is ‘extremely unlikely’ to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel when the findings of a probe into bullying allegations are published this week, Downing Street sources say.

Motoring organisations said the numbers are ‘staggering’ and called on councils to issue warning letters rather than fines for first-time offenders.

The bloodbath took place in the town of Romans-sur-Isère, which is south of the eastern city of Lyon, late on Saturday morning. The 33-year-old Sudanese refugee was heard shouting ‘Alluhu Akbar’ – Arabic for ‘God is the Greatest’ – before lashing out with a blade. When police arrived the man screamed ‘Kill me! Kill me!’, but the officers were able to arrest him without harming him. Among the injured, two are in intensive care in hospitals in the Lyon area.

A nurse strangled his doctor girlfriend before telling police officers that he unleashed the attack because she gave him Covid-19, prosecutors say.

President Donald Trump is giving the power to close down the country to the governors of individual states as projections show tens of thousands can die during the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s Australia has been forced to pull a television advertisement from the airwaves after it was found to have marketed ‘high fat, salt, and sugar’ meals to children.