NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa Life Struggles Include Enduring A Tornado

The speculation on Tua Tagovailoa’s destination has come to a close with the Miami Dolphins selecting the star quarterback with the fifth overall pick. Despite a recent stretch of injuries, Tagovailoa shared with everyone a more difficult time in his life.

There’s no questioning that Tagovailoa is a top talent and can help the Miami Dolphins in the future. The athleticism, the footwork and the vision on the field are expected from the six-foot-one signal-caller. The lefty Alabama star has had a decorated career as he was a former Orange Bowl Offensive MVP and has a CFP National championship under his belt.

One concern that loomed over Tagovailoa for weeks, however, was his health.

“It’s his ankle, it’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. Then they fixed it, he came back and he broke it again. I mean he’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it,” former NFL GM Michael Lombardi said.

Despite these hurdles, Tagovailoa still ended up as a top-five pick for the Dolphins. It’s interesting to note that even with these expectations against Tagovailoa, he had bigger struggles in life to overcome.

This includes having to endure a tornado that passed through and damaged his car. Per al.com, Tagovailoa shared that it was a difficult moment in his life as he was training and rehabilitating during that time.

“This has probably been the hardest process for me to go through,” he said after being selected in the NFL.

“I’ve gone through a lot with making this decision. I went to Nashville, went through that tornado that came through. My car got destroyed. I’m going through rehab during that process. There’s a lot of uncertainty at the same time,” Tagovailoa added.

There was a time that Tagovailoa was included in the first overall pick discussions. The 2019 NFL season included a Tank for Tua campaign for teams who were struggling to rack up victories.

With Tagovailoa’s selection to the Dolphins, it’s time for him to start a new chapter and prove to everyone what he’s capable of.