NFL Draft Rumors: Giants Linked To Justin Herbert, New York Possibly Eyeing Trade

The New York Giants have the No.4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, giving them a chance to select a top quarterback. The team hasn’t been considered a player for a signal caller since it drafted Daniel Jones sixth overall just a year ago.

That’s why Monday’s report from NFL Network has raised some eyebrows. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Giants have spent significant time looking into Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. New head coach Joe Judge has Facetimed with the 22-year-old, who is expected to be a top-10 pick.

Are the Giants serious about possibly drafting Herbert? It’s hard to believe they’d actually take a signal caller for the second year in a row.

Jones exceeded expectations as a rookie, throwing for 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with an 87.7 passer rating. Jones only went 3-9 as a starter and committed 23 turnovers, but general manager Dave Gettleman appears to believe the Giants have their franchise quarterback.

New York might be hoping that its due diligence on Herbert forces a team to make an offer for the No.4 pick.

Dave Gettleman loved Herbert last year. Pat Shurmur was among Daniel Jones’ biggest advocates, and he’s obviously no longer in the building. FWIW. #Giants https://t.co/AoLxmbPHjc

— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 20, 2020

AKA – Giants want the Dolphins to trade up to get Herbert and push a good player down to them. https://t.co/vHZW2tnm2G

— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 20, 2020

The Miami Dolphins have the No.5 pick, and the Los Angeles Chargers own the No.6 overall selection. Both teams are considered to be possible suitors for Jones. The Giants could be looking to swap their first-rounder for one of those selections, in addition to acquiring other draft picks.

There have been similar rumors regarding the Detroit Lions, who have done their homework on Herbert and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With Matthew Stafford still under contract, Detroit is unlikely to draft a signal caller with the No.3 overall pick. The Lions might jump at the best trade offer from the Dolphins, Chargers or another quarterback needy-team.

Joe Burrow is almost certain to be the first quarterback drafted. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select him with the No.1 pick.

The Giants are expected to target an offensive lineman, or possibly linebacker Isaiah Simmons, with their first-round pick.