NFL Draft Rumors: Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints Draw Interest In Jordan Love

The Utah State Aggies produced one of the top prospects for the upcoming 2020 NFL draft in Jordan Love. There are already a few teams scouting the incoming rookie and he is expected to be the third quarterback selected off the board.

Scouts have given Love much respect as his ceiling may reach the likes of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. He’s shown glimpses of the recently crowned Super Bowl MVP with his ability to use his natural athletic ability and a snappy release on his throws.

Despite his potential, the scouts also admit that there is still a lot of room for growth for the 21-year-old. They were mentioning his decision-making and consistency on the field.

Overall, he is still a talented player to look out for as several teams have had their eye on the six-foot-four signal-caller. Per Bleacher Report, some teams that could benefit from him are the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints.

These two teams have legendary quarterbacks in their current roster with Aaron Rodgers for the Packers and Drew Brees for the Saints. While they’re still expected to lead their squads, whoever gets to draft Love can help improve his game. The two quarterback’s storied careers prove that they’re capable of elevating the young incoming rookie’s level of play.

The experience of Rodgers has propelled him as one of the big names in the league for years. The veteran is the NFL’s all-time regular-season career passer rating leader with a minimum of 1,500 attempts. To add to these, he has also accomplished a Super Bowl ring for the Packers back in 2010.

Much like Rodgers, Brees is also a Super Bowl winner. He was named the MVP in the 2009 championship game as he led the Saints to a 31-17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

Considering that Love has a lot of positive aspects, putting him in an environment like the Packers and Saints with proven winners can help him develop better.