NFL Draft Rumors: New York Giants See Potential In Oregon Ducks Quarterback

Teams are looking to change the route of their franchise with the upcoming NFL Draft. This could be the case for the New York Giants who has a sophomore quarterback in Daniel Jones. Rumor has been circulating that they’ve garnered interest in Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert.

It’s interesting to note that the Giants selected a Jones as the sixth overall pick in the first round of 2019. It was expected for Jones to become the future of the franchise as he suited up as a starter over Eli Manning in selected games last season.

But it has been speculated that the Giants aren’t totally sold with Jones as the star quarterback moving forward. In his rookie campaign, Jones threw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The fumble rate is notably high for Jones who led the NFL with 18 last season.

Per SNY, Giant’s general manager Dave Gettleman shared last year that he still sees the potential in Jones as their quarterback.

“We really believed in Daniel—we didn’t know he’d come that fast,” Gettleman said. “Again, you’re talking about a kid that played at Duke in the ACC. And, like I said, we had taken him at six—(but) we just didn’t realize he’d come that fast,” he said by way of Bleacher Report.

Despite this, there are reports stating that the Giants have gained interest in selecting Herbert in the first round of this year’s draft. They currently have the fourth pick overall and just might use it for the first Team Academic All American.

Herbert is also scouted to be a great physical specimen who has great strides coupled with a strong arm. The six-foot-six frame gives him an advantage on the field and he has proven it during the 2020 Rose Bowl where he led his team to the title and was named the offensive MVP.

There are also several other quarterbacks in the draft who have shown potential in the league. With the fourth overall pick, the Giants have a variety of options for a quality player that can hopefully change the course of their organization.