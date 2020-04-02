NFL Free Agency 2020: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears Give Richest Contracts

Ten players signed contracts worth at least $50 million in 2020 NFL free agency. Ryan Tannehill inked the largest deal of the offseason when the Tennessee Titans gave him a four-year, $118 million contract, but the quarterback did so before free agency officially began.

The three free agents that signed the most lucrative contracts all played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 season. The Miami Dolphins have been the biggest spenders this offseason.

Here’s a look at the 10 richest contracts signed by NFL free agents in 2020.

1) Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: Five years, $100 million

Dallas didn’t let Cooper stay on the open market for long. Shortly after the Cowboys used the franchise tag to prevent Dak Prescott from hitting free agency, the organization gave Cooper the second-highest average salary among wide receivers.

2) Byron Jones, Miami Dolphins: Five years, $82.5 million

The Cowboys opted to keep Cooper and let Jones walk. After spending five seasons in Dallas, Jones signed the largest free-agent contract by any cornerback in league history.

3) Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears: Five years, $70 million

The former All-Pro increased his value in one season with the Cowboys after a few down years. Quinn had 11.5 sacks in 14 games, marking his highest sack total in six seasons.

4) Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers: Three years, $66 million

Carolina released Cam Newton and replaced him with Bridgewater, who signed the largest contract of any quarterback that changed teams. Bridgewater went 5-0 with a 99.1 passer rating in 2019 as Drew Brees recovered from a thumb injury,

5) Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints: Five years, $57.5 million

The offensive lineman didn’t spend much time on the open market. He’s returning to the New Orleans Saints, with whom he’s made 50 starts over his five-year career.

6) Joe Schobert, Jacksonville Jaguars: Five years, $53.75 million

Schobert received the richest contract of any free-agent linebacker. He averaged 127 tackles over the last three years with the Cleveland Browns, making the Pro Bowl in the 2017 season.

7) D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: Four years, $53 million

Reader received the largest free-agent contract of any defensive tackle, becoming the seventh-highest paid player at his position. He had 52 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Houston Texans last season.

8) Kyle Van Noy, Miami Dolphins: Four years, $51 million

A key part of the New England Patriots’ No.1 ranked defense has joined a division rival. Van Noy had a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019.

9) Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Two years, $50 million

Tampa Bay didn’t exactly break the bank to lure Brady away from New England. The six-time champion ranks 12th among highest-paid quarterbacks, tied with Derek Carr and Drew Brees. The entire contract is guaranteed and includes $9 million in incentives.

10) Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit Lions: Five years, $50 million

The offense tackle was a backup for most of his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, making 20 starts in four seasons. Vaitai made a career-high 10 starts in 2017.