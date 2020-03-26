NFL Free Agency 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins Have Best Odds To Sign Jameis Winston

The NFL’s leading passer is still without a team for the 2020 season. Jameis Winston is the top quarterback available in free agency, but there is no clear landing spot for the signal caller.

There don’t appear to be any open starting quarterback jobs around the league. At best, Winston would have to sign with a team that gives him a chance to win a quarterback competition in training camp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from Winston, signing Tom Brady to a two-year contract. Winston had been Tampa Bay’s starter since the team made him the first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the betting favorites to sign Winston with +220 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Jacksonville traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears, paving the way for Gardner Minshew to become the starter next season.

Minshew went 6-6 as the Jaguars’ starter in the 2019 season. He threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 91.2 passer rating as a rookie.

The Miami Dolphins (+320) are pegged as Winston’s second most likely destination. Ryan Fitzpatrick has one year and $8 million left on his contract after going 5-8 as Miami’s starter.

Miami could be targeting a quarterback, possibly Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, with the No.5 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Washington Redskins (+420) are viewed by some as a possible fit for Winston, considering Dwayne Haskins had a poor rookie season. According to one report, Washington has no interest in acquiring the free agent.

The New Orleans Saints (+500) paid Teddy Bridgewater $7.25 million to be Drew Brees’ backup last season. Bridgewater made five starts in 2019 when Brees was recovering from thumb surgery. New Orleans reportedly has plans to make backup signal caller Taysom Hill its future franchise quarterback.

The Denver Broncos (+750) and New England Patriots (+750) have the same odds to sign Winston. Denver recently released Joe Flacco with Drew Lock set to be the starter in his second NFL season. New England is likely done adding quarterbacks with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Cody Kessler on the roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders (+1000) appear to be set with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota under contract. The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1400) might take a look at Winston with Ben Roethlisberger coming off a season-ending injury and entering his 17th NFL season.