NFL is still planning on a full season ahead of next week’s schedule release

The NFL is planning to play a full season though it’s uncertain what that will look like.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday that since January the 2020 schedule was intended for release after the draft. It is planned for release by the end of next week, with the date for the kickoff game Thursday, September 10, concluding with Super Bowl on February 7 in Tampa.

But the league is planning several contingencies because of the coronavirus pandemic that could lead to everything from a delayed start to a late-winter Super Bowl.

‘The schedule will come out as normal, but we’re doing reasonable and responsible planning as we always do, inside of game operations,’ league executive and former All-Pro cornerback Troy Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday.

‘Based off of what we are learning from the medical community and how people are handling this domestically and abroad, we are being deliberate with reasonable and responsible planning about what can work in our environment and what we can incorporate to protect the health and safety of all involved.’

Empty stadiums, neutral sites and no bye weeks are among several alternatives being discussed.

‘We have to look at it in the current environment based off what we’re learning through the science and through the medical community,’ said Vincent, who oversees football operations for the NFL.

If the season needs to be pushed back or the regular season has to be adjusted, the NFL players’ union would have to approve. The league and the players’ association reached a new labor agreement in March that carries through the 2030 season.

Vincent said the league would not take virus tests away from the public.

‘We won’t,’ he said. ‘General public safety is first and foremost.’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading experts on the White House coronavirus task force, warned earlier this week that sports leagues may need to sit out this season to reduce the risk of infection.

‘Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,’ Fauci, a public health expert on the White House’s coronavirus task force, told the New York Times. ‘If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’

Fauci did not predict when testing would become readily available, but said he hopes tests will eventually be so abundant that the general public wouldn’t need to be de-prioritized so that athletes could get screened.

The most crucial variable, according to Fauci, is whether the United States can make tests readily available that can yield timely results. And while manufacturers are increasing production of tests, Fauci says there is still a ways to go before leagues can safely return.

Without reliable testing, Fauci explained, social distancing and other precautions will not be enough to reduce infection risks if fans are permitted to attend live games.

‘You can try and influence the virus by your mitigation programs, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to get the virus under some sort of control before you start resuming normal activity,’ he said.

‘If we let our desire to prematurely get back to normal, we can only get ourselves right back in the same hole we were in a few weeks ago,’ Fauci added

President Donald Trump has urged league commissioners, both privately and publicly, to re-open their respective seasons as quickly as possible.

The NFL season has been largely unaffected thus far, although last week’s draft was held online rather than Las Vegas, where it was originally scheduled to take place.