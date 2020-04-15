NFL: LeBron James, Joe Burrow Equated To One Another By Former Bengals Quarterback

Joe Burrow is one of the hottest prospects entering the NFL draft this coming April 23. He’s expected to be the first overall pick as the quarterback out of LSU has had one of the most prolific college careers in recent memory.

In his final year, he passed for over 5,600 yards with 60 touchdowns. This was one of the main reasons LSU won the 2020 National Championship Game. His performance sparked the LSU Tigers to defeat the Clemson Tigers 42-25.

Burrow was also named the offensive MVP of that game as he threw a total of 463 yards with a total of six touchdowns. Among his multiple accomplishments includes a perfect undefeated season to go along with the prestigious Heisman Trophy in his final year.

Burrow is expected to go first in the draft and to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. The signal-caller has drawn comparison from multiple greats – even those beyond football as Bengals legend Boomer Esiason compares Burrow to LeBron James.

The pre-draft hype Burrow has is likened to what LeBron went through when he was a prospect. James was a phenomenal athlete coming straight out of high school and dominated his opponents with the combination of his sheer athleticism and elite understanding of the game.

Esiason sees the similarity between the two. “ I equate him to when LeBron James came out of high school his senior year and the Cavaliers had the top pick,” he shared in Bengals Wire.

“They had some good years under Larry Nance, but they were never thought of as the Bulls or the Lakers or Celtics. They were the Cleveland Cavaliers for God’s sake. He grew up in the shadow of Cleveland and brought them the championship,” the retired quarterback said.

“Now it’s Joe Burrow’s time. This is his time. He’s got to go home and get it straight and he’s the reason they get it straight. That’s the way it should be written and that’s the way he should be looking at it,” he added.