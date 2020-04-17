NFL: Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen Becomes First Active Player Positive For COVID-19

The threat of coronavirus has caused abrupt changes throughout the sporting world. All major leagues have halted their operations as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. As the games remain suspended, reports of people getting sick continue to rise. This was the case for the NFL as they recorded their first player with Los Angeles Rams Brian Allen testing positive.

There have been multiple athletes already who have been affected by this disease showing nobody is safe from this difficult time. The NBA was one of the first leagues to take action with Utah Jazz’s All-Star big man Rudy Gobert being the first to test positive of the virus. Several reports of fellow NBA players catching the virus followed but the majority have already shown signs of recovery. This forced the season to put into a halt and caused a snowball effect among other major events.

Allen’s case is the first player in the NFL while New Orleans’ head coach Sean Payton was the first in the league. Jay Glazer of Fox NFL broke the news of Payton being the first active player to get the coronavirus. He tweeted that Allen had symptoms as early as three weeks ago.

“ First active NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus, Rams C Brian Allen, told me he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and then again early last week. Lost all smell and taste to where he couldn’t even smell an ammonia smelling-salt. Has no taste. Then the flu began. Says he’s now finally symptom-free and thankfully expecting the “all clear” this week! Rams had to close their facility weeks ago to injured players (facilities are only open for medical) but are able to re-open next week,” Glazer tweeted.

The Rams during the 2018 NFL draft selected Allen in the fourth round. He started his career as a backup during his rookie campaign but has worked his way to a starting role. Unfortunately, after nine games into the season, he suffered an MCL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year. He’s now looking forward to this season as a comeback from his injury and the sickness.