NFL Rumors: Cam Newton To Jacksonville Jaguars Would Be Logical Says Warren Moon

Hall of Famer quarterback Warren Moon believes Cam Newton should sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars as he thinks it is the most logical option for the former MVP.

Newton remains unsigned after being released by the Carolina Panthers in March. As reports say the 30-year-old wants nothing less than a starting role in his hunt for a new team, Moon pointed out that the Jaguars could open up the spot of Gardner Minshew, who he thinks is not yet as primed as the former No.1 overall pick.

“They have Gardner Minshew there as their starter, who is not really a solidified starter in this league yet,” Moon told TMZ Sports. “So, I still think there’s an opportunity for maybe Cam to go to a Jacksonville and be a starter there.”

Moon, however, mentioned that despite being a top-caliber talent, signing with a new team is still a tall order for Newton, whose health plays a crucial role in his free agency talks. And with the Coronavirus pandemic coming into play, the retired football great sees a tougher road ahead for the former Panther.

“Everybody wants to know how healthy he is and because of this coronavirus thing, you can’t really examine a player because you can’t fly him around and let him see your doctors,” Moon said. “They want to get their doctors opinion on what they think of you as far as his foot injury, as far as his shoulder injury that he had. And those are the things that are a mystery now with Cam.”

Besides the Jaguars, Moon also thinks the Los Angeles Chargers are a viable option for Newton as he sees his former mentee as “a slight upgrade” to LA’s starting QB Tyrod Taylor.

“Tyrod and Cam have a lot of similarities to their game as far as being very mobile,” Moon said. “But Cam Newton, just given the face of what he’s done in the league, is definitely going to be a slight upgrade [over Taylor] as long as he’s a healthy Cam Newton.”

The Chargers, though, don’t seem open to giving up Taylor’s spot. As a matter of fact, the team, as well as the Chicago Bears, had already denied earlier offers from the Panthers involving Newton.

“The Panthers tried to send Cam Newton to the Bears and Chargers. They found no takers and at this point, no starting jobs available. Release was the only option. Carolina has just $2M in dead money with this release, but Cam is now free,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote.