NFL Rumors: Chargers Prioritizing Taylor, Draft Over Newton

Cam Newton remains one of the top names in NFL free agency and the Los Angeles Chargers were mentioned as a sensible landing spot. Unfortunately, it appears the team prefers to stick with Tyrod Taylor over the former NFL MVP though they are not completely closing the door.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said that they are not ruling out the possibility of getting Newton. But for now, they are confident that Taylor can get the job done, the Chargers Wire reported.

“We have confidence in Tyrod Taylor,” Telesco said. “Just as important, his teammates have confidence in Tyrod, so that’s where we are right now. We’re very happy with that and other than that, we’re really pretty much all draft-focused right now.”

Taylor spent most of last season backing up Philip Rivers although he was a starter for the Cleveland Browns back in 2018. With Rivers opting to move to the Indianapolis Colts, the 30-year-old quarterback gets a chance to show Chargers coach Anthony Lynn what he can do at the center. With the Browns, Taylor the former Pro Bowler completed 49.4 percent of his passes for 473 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Taylor also rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown that year.

As for Newton, it may take longer deliberation for Los Angeles on whether to pick him up or not. And like most teams, his health is what most are wary about. As mentioned in a previous post, Newton played only two games for the Carolina Panthers last NFL season. However, it has been his past injuries that have made most teams think twice. For now, it all starts by showing everyone that he is good to go once he gets medical clearance. But as far as a contract, he may want to lower his expectations.

Regardless, Newton is a former NFL MVP and showed most how he carried the Panthers to the Super Bowl back in 2015. However, that all becomes pointless if he does get signed up and spends more time in the sidelines as a spectator.

Several other teams are most likely studying the viability of getting Newton. But his next stop may have to wait. The 2020 NFL Draft could decide where he would end up next as teams try to figure out their team composition for the coming NFL season.