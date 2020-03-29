NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers Passed Up Chance To Trade For Cam Newton

Unable to find a trade partner, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release Cam Newton. It wasn’t for a lack of a trying as the team attempted to deal its starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers tried to trade Newton to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers. Neither team was willing to give up something for the signal caller, forcing Carolina to cut the veteran.

The #Panthers tried to send Cam Newton to the #Bears and #Chargers. They found no takers and at this point, no starting jobs available. Release was the only option. Carolina has just $2M in dead money with this release, but Cam is now free.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020

Chicago and Los Angeles seemed like logical destinations for Newton. The Bears entered the offseason in pursuit of a veteran quarterback that could push Mitchell Trubisky. The Chargers need a new No.1 quarterback now that Philip Rivers has left L.A. for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears opted to trade for Nick Foles, instead, sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foles only had an 84.6 passer rating in four games during the 2019 season. He won the Super Bowl MVP award with the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago, and Chicago head coach Matt Nagy was his offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

Foles is expected to have a real chance to overtake Trubisky atop the Bears’ depth chart,

The Chargers are reportedly content to move forward with last year’s backup as their starter in 2020. Tyrod Taylor is expected to be under center for Los Angeles in Week 1. Taylor had a 23-20 record with 51 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions as the Buffalo Bills’ starter from 2015-2017.

Los Angeles might opt to draft a quarterback with the No.6 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Newton has been the Panthers’ top quarterback since Carolina drafted him first overall in 2011. The quarterback only played two games in 2019 because of a foot injury. Shoulder surgery cut Newton’s 2018 season short after Week 15.

The health questions surrounding Newton and his $18.6 million base salary prevented teams from trading a draft pick for the 2015 NFL MVP. Newton might end up starting in 2020 for a team that signs him in free agency.

Carolina has replaced Newton with Teddy Bridgewater, who signed with the Panthers as a free agent.

The Panthers also signed P.J. Walker. He was the XFL’s best quarterback before the season was canceled.