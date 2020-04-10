NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns ‘Got Closer’ In Signing Seattle Seahawks Star

The Cleveland Browns have been busy during the offseason in signing key talent to further deepen their roster. They have been productive in the free agency season, as general manager Andrew Berry has made significant moves.

He signed former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin. The former eighth pick of the 2016 NFL Draft agreed to a three-year $42-million deal with the Browns. Berry also added tight end, Austin Hooper, to the team. They were able to agree on a contract worth $44-million with a $10 million signing bonus. Hooper is a two-time Pro Bowl player and has made noteworthy plays during his stint with the Atlanta Falcons. They even signed backup quarterback Case Keenum on a three-year $18-million deal.

While these have been tremendous signings moving forward, the Browns are still not done. They are currently frontrunners in signing Seattle Seahawks defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney.

Speculation has it, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN by way of Bleacher Report, that the Browns are close to signing the 27-year-old. “Some people around the league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors,” the rumor reported.

The Browns currently have Baker Mayfield as their quarterback and is confident that he will have a stronger season in the coming years. The former number one overall pick is hungry to contribute more to his franchise.

If the rumors are set to be true then this will help Mayfield’s case of leading the team to a better position this year. With the signing of the Clowney, it will increase the Browns’ defensive capabilities to a higher level.

Clowney has been one of the better athletes in the league and was selected as an alternate in the 2020 Pro Bowl. He’s been a dominant figure as he continues to dominate his opponent’s defensive line.

Clowney is no stranger to success as he was a former College All-American in 2012 with the South Carolina Gamecocks football program. He was drafted first overall in the 2014 NFL draft and has made a huge impact on the league ever since he entered the league.