NFL Rumors: Cleveland Browns Trading For Washington Redskins Pro-Bowler Remains An Option

The NFL Draft is approaching and the Cleveland Browns are expected to select a talented left tackle for their team. Despite their options, the Browns are also eying Washington Redskins Pro-Bowler, Trent Williams.

The Redskins did not field Williams last season and was put on the non-football injury list. The relationship of the front office and Williams haven’t been in best conditions with how the medical staff handled the growth removed from his head.

With this development, Williams is speculated to be involved in the Browns’ plans in the future. While there’s the talent to be selected in the upcoming draft, the Browns have drawn interest to Williams’ services.

Incoming rookies like Tristan Wirfs from Iowa and Jedrick Wills from Alabama are options to consider for Cleveland. Top ten prospect Andrew Thomas from Georgia has also been speculated as a fit for the Browns. If the draft board doesn’t turn out well for the Browns then trading for the services of a proven Williams remains on the table.

Despite not suiting up for a year, Williams can still be productive for Cleveland. The Browns’ current offensive line coach Bill Callahan worked with the Redskins from 2015 to 2018 with Williams. The coaching was a big reason why Williams was honored with multiple Pro-Bowl selections during his stint with Washington.

Having the caliber of Williams in the Browns can help the team improve from their recent stints. It was a disappointing season last year where they finished with a 6-10 record, third in the AFC North division. It was another year of disappointment as they failed again to qualify for the postseason.

The front office has made several changes this offseason to ensure that the team can bounce back better in the coming campaign. Earlier this year, the Browns hired Andrew Berry of the Philadelphia Eagles to become the new general manager and executive vice president of football operations.

With multiple options at hand, having Williams onboard the team seems to be a feasible route for the Browns. The seven-time Pro-Bowler can contribute to the up and coming Cleveland squad.