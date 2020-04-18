NFL Rumors: COVID-19 May Push Tagovailoa Out Of Top 10 Picks

Tau Tagovailoa is one of three good quarterbacks to pick at the 2020 NFL Draft but his recovery from a recent hip surgery may force most to second-guess. Though he has been given medical clearance, NFL teams prefer to see him in actual physical action to help them decide if he is worth taking in.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible. All NFL teams can do right now is bank on the medical reports of Tagovailoa and this could work against the Alabama Crimson Tide player. In a previous post, it was mentioned how doubts remained up in the air and all that has not changed. This is even though the 22-year-old quarterback willing to prove that he is ready for the NFL’s physicality.

“I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent,” Tagovailoa said at that time.

Now there are fresh reports from Pro Football Talk alleging that this could harm Tagovailoa’s chances of being one of the top 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Teams are allegedly not ready to take the word of team doctors, wary that some of their assessments may be off.

“We want our doctors to look at him because our doctors have accountability to us,” according to one source.

The team most likely to take Tagovailoa in are the Miami Dolphins. But for those keeping track, the Dolphins prefer to take in Joe Burrow. Justin Herbert is the other top quarterback in the mix but some question his ability to lead as well as his self-confidence.

A possible scenario for teams like the Dolphins is to draft a healthy player good for another position. With plenty of free-agent quarterbacks in the market, Miami could opt to go with a veteran instead although it will likely be a short-term deal.

As for Tagovailoa, his value may have just dipped even if he claims he is good to go. Other teams could take a chance on him where the gamble could pay off. It is a reality that Tagovailoa needs to deal with right now and he has the coronavirus to thank for complicating matters.