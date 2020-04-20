NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys See Potential In LSU Outside Linebacker

The NFL draft is approaching and teams are assessing the best options for their roster. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to make the most out of their offseason in addition to their recent signings. Speculation has emerged that they want to add a quality outside linebacker to their squad as they’ve gained interest in LSU star, K’Lavon Chaisson.

With a 2019 campaign that fell short of a playoff berth, the Dallas Cowboys are determined to bounce back in 2020. They’ve made significant moves in the offseason with notable signings.

The Cowboys have managed to upgrade their defensive line. Former Pro-Bowler Ha’Sean “Ha Ha” Clinton-Dix joins the team as their newest safety. He agreed to a one-year $4 million deal with $2.5 million guaranteed.

In addition to Clinton-Dix, they’ve also mixed it up by picking defensive end Aldon Smith to a one-year deal upon his reinstatement. Smith was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft but hasn’t played an NFL game since 2015 due to multiple off-field concerns.

The Cowboys also benefited with the signing of longtime Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein. Adding to the mix of key signings are former Pro-Bowlers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and nose tackle Dontari Poe.

The draft is looming as a viable option for the Cowboys to improve their roster. Chaisson is highly touted and is a former five-star recruit who just had a great stint in LSU. The outside linebacker is considered to be one of the most talented defensive options in the draft.

Despite the limited situation given the global pandemic, teams are still able to reach out to Chaisson for an assessment. Among these teams include the Cowboys who have had the chance to interview the projected first-round pick.

In an interview with the Boys and Girls podcast, Chaisson said that the conversations he had with the Cowboys were headed in a great direction.

“Just playing for the Cowboys, that’s a true test. When I say that, I mean how traditional the organization is, the franchise is. If you’re not willing to give it all, 100 percent attention to and dedication to, it’ll come back and haunt you,” Chaisson said by way of 247 Sports.

It will be an interesting predicament to see where Chaisson will end up in the upcoming draft, as the Cowboys’ highest pick is 17th in the first round.