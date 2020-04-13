NFL Rumors: Detroit Lions May Trade Down As Top Prospect Failed Physical

The NFL Draft is weeks away and the rumors continue to pile up, even as the world is facing a difficult situation with the global pandemic. One recent development includes the Detroit Lions and their plans for the draft.

The Lions are expected to draft the third overall pick of this year’s class. They come after the Washington Redskins and are rumored to draft a signal-caller for their franchise. The Lions struggled last season with a 3-12-1 record, so they’re looking to bounce back and rebuild.

One top prospect that everyone has had their eyes on lately is Tua Tagovailoa of the University of Alabama. He’s expected to be one of the top players to be selected and is said to be the Lions’ pick. But recent reports have surfaced that Tagovailoa has had a bad history with injuries.

The results of his physical were released and it showed how Tagovailoa might not be a hundred percent. Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi shared that his health is a concern for teams. Tagovailoa has nursed a hip dislocation injury in the past but it seems that there’s more to it.

“It’s his ankle, it’s his wrist. He broke his wrist on the first day of spring ball one year. Then they fixed it, he came back and he broke it again. I mean he’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it,” Lombardi said.

The six-foot-one quarterback is one of the best athletes in this draft class. The combination of athleticism and his precision as a signal-caller is considered elite. The lefty Alabama star has had a decorated career as he was a former Orange Bowl Offensive MVP and has a CFP National championship under his belt.

The Lions could use his offensive ability but if they’re going to play it safe then trading down is an option. Tagovailoa might see his draft stock drop and it would benefit the Lions if they get more assets out of their third overall pick.