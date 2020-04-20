NFL Rumors: Justin Herbert A Better Pick Over Tua Tagovailoa Says Former Quarterback

For months it has been expected that the University of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa will be the quarterback to look out for after LSU’s Joe Burrow. But recent rumors speculate that Oregon Ducks Justin Herbert has what it takes to be drafted first before Tagovailoa.

There’s no questioning that Tagovailoa is a top talent and can help a franchise in the quarterback position. The athleticism, the footwork and the vision on the field are expected from the six-foot-one signal-caller. The lefty Alabama star has had a decorated career as he was a former Orange Bowl Offensive MVP and has a CFP National championship under his belt.

But as reported in the past few weeks, Tagovailoa’s history with injuries has taken a toll on his draft stock. Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi shared that his injuries are a concern for teams.

“It’s his ankle, it’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. Then they fixed it, he came back and he broke it again. I mean he’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it,” Lombardi said.

Per TMZ Sports, former Arizona Cardinal and Denver Bronco Jake Plummer opened up on his thoughts about this year’s draft. The 2005 Pro-Bowler shared that Herbert is a much better pick than Tagovailoa.

“I would steer away from any damaged goods,” said the former quarterback.

This puts Tagovailoa in comparison to Herbert who is scouted to be a great physical specimen who has great strides coupled with a strong arm. The six-foot-six frame gives Herbert an advantage on the field and he has proven it during the 2020 Rose Bowl where he led his team to the title and was named the offensive MVP.

“He’s also a big lump of clay,” Plummer said about Herbert. “And, the right coach, the right system could mold him into what I believe could be almost the future of the QB position,” he added.

The NFL teams are a few days away before they make a crucial decision on their franchise. It will be interesting to see if there are squads who will trade up for Tagovailoa or go for Herbert in the quarterback position.