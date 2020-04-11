NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders Might Draft Quarterback In First Round

The Las Vegas Raiders have two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster. That might not stop the organization from selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas has an interest in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The signal caller is expected to be taken within the first 20 picks. The Raiders could grab Love if he’s still on the board when they’re on the clock.

Las Vegas has the No.12 overall pick as well as the No.19 pick, which the team acquired from the Chicago Bears a year and a half ago in the Khalil Mack trade. According to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Raiders could target Love with their second first-rounder.

ESPN’s Tim Keown indicated on the “ESPN Daily” podcast that there’s a chance Las Vegas could take Love 12th overall. The Miami Dolphins are potential suitors for Love at No.18. There’s a chance a team will trade up to draft Love.

Jordan Love is the wild card in this year’s draft. Is there any chance he’d end up with…the Patriots?? @TimKeownESPN and I discussed on today’s ESPN Daily—listen here: https://t.co/vWC0UAElxD pic.twitter.com/Xb4yypH1TO

Love’s stats were not overly impressive in his final college football season. The 21-year-old completed 61.9% of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Joe Burrow is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft. Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert could both be top-10 picks.

The Raiders have already added a notable quarterback this offseason. The team signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $17.6 million contract.

Mariota spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He posted a 29-32 record with an 89.6 passer rating. Ryan Tannehill replaced Mariota as Tennessee’s starter in 2019 after a 2-4 start.

Mariota will earn $7.5 million next season, presumably to be Derek Carr’s backup. The quarterback is coming off one of his best NFL seasons. Carr set career-highs by completing 70.4% of his passes and posting a 100.8 passer rating.

The Raiders went 7-9 in their final season in Oakland. The team ranked 11th in total offense but 24th in points scored.

Carr is signed through the 2022 season without much guaranteed money left on his deal.

Las Vegas was considered to be a suitor for Tom Brady before the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.