NFL Rumors: Lions Looking To Trade First-Round Pick, Detroit Interviews Quarterbacks Before Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft might start to get interesting after the first two selections. The Cincinnati Bengals are all but certain to take Joe Burrow with the top pick. The Washington Redskins appear to be targeting Chase Young at No.2 overall.

The Detroit Lions have the No.3 pick, but that might change before they officially go on the clock. According to reports, Detroit is looking to trade down.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert have been getting buzz as potential top-five picks. The Lions are unlikely to draft either player with Matthew Stafford still under contract, though the possibility cannot be ruled out.

Detroit is expected to target a defensive player with its first pick. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah has been linked to the Lions. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is also an option for Detroit.

If the Lions move down a few spots in the draft, they could potentially acquire an extra pick and still end up with an elite defensive prospect.

The Miami Dolphins own the No.5 overall pick, and their need for a quarterback makes them a potential trade partner for Detroit. The Los Angeles Chargers are in a similar position with the No.6 overall selection.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday on “NFL Now” that the Lions have recently had interviews with Herbert and Tagovailoa. Detroit might simply be doing their due diligence or attempting to give a quarterback-needy team incentive to trade up in the draft.

The Lions might be looking to pull off a trade similar to the one that the San Francisco 49ers executed in the 2017 NFL Draft The Chicago Bears traded the No.3 overall pick, two third-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the San Francisco in exchange for the No.2 overall pick. Chicago moved up one spot to take Mitchell Trubisky.

The first round of the 2020 draft is set for April 23.