NFL Rumors: New England Patriots’ Draft Strategy Involves Tom Brady Replacement Options

It has been one of the craziest offseasons in the history of New England as the Patriots lost Tom Brady in free agency. Speculations have been surfacing that they are looking into the upcoming NFL draft to find a suitable replacement for their former star quarterback.

New England Patriots are now expected to adjust to the post-Brady era. The former franchise quarterback is considered one of the greatest of all time and has spent his entire career with the Patriots as he was drafted back in 2000 in the sixth round. When Brady was promoted as the team’s starting quarterback, the Patriots rose as one of the best teams in the league, leading New England to a total of six Super Bowl Championships.

The impact he left can be attributed to his elite passing, incredible work ethic and cerebral approach to the game. Brady’s decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has left a gap in the Patriots’ quarterback position.

It will be the first time in 18 years that New England will start the season without Brady. With the draft coming up, the Patriots are speculated to select a replacement for their former franchise player.

While the pressure to live up to Brady’s name is immense, the team would eventually need to move on to the next era. Per NBC Sports, reports are circulating that it is of certainty that New England will draft a quarterback.

Several talented signal-callers are available in the draft with Joe Burrow as the leading choice for the top pick. Tua Tagovailoa is also a top prospect despite his history with injuries.

But one speculated candidate that the Patriots can pick up is Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert who is projected as a top-five pick. Per the New York Post, Herbert shares mutual admiration for the Patriots’ system. New England has a total of 12 picks to use for potential deals and may opt to trade up for Herbert.

Whether or not the Patriots make additional moves, it’s clear that they are looking to be productive out of this year’s draft to move on to a new generation of football.