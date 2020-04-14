NFL Rumors: New England Patriots Eying To Draft Florida International Quarterback

The New England Patriots have had probably the craziest offseason in their franchise’s history. They lost their star player and the face of the organization Tom Brady in free agency. Brady is considered one of the greatest of all time and has spent his entire career with the Patriots.

Brady was drafted by New England back in 2000 in the sixth round as the 199th pick. When he was promoted as the team’s starting quarterback, the Patriots rose as one of the best teams in the league. Brady led New England to a total of six Super Bowl Championships during his stint with the team.

His elite passing can be attributed to his incredible work ethic and cerebral approach to the game. Brady’s decision to leave and him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has left a gap in the quarterback position.

With the draft coming up, the Patriots are speculated to select a quarterback. It will be the first time in 18 years that the organization will start the season without Brady.

While the pressure to live up to the name of Brady is immense, the team would eventually need to move on to the next era. Mike Weiss of ESPN by way of Bleacher Report said that it is of certainty that New England will pick a quarterback.

Florida International quarterback James Morgan is one of the possible prospects for New England. Morgan stands at six-foot-four and weighs at 213 pounds and demonstrates the athleticism with a strong arm.

In his senior year, Morgan threw for 2,585 yards in a span of 12 games with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions.

It was said that the Patriots have recently interviewed Morgan via videoconference. Morgan shows the potential for growth with the system of Bill Belichick. He won’t be expected to be a Brady replacement from the start. But if he sticks around and learns, he can be trained and develop under an organization that has reached success from an elite signal-caller.