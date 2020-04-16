NFL Rumors: New England Patriots May Trade For Tua Tagovailoa

It has been a unique offseason for New England Patriots after losing Tom Brady in free agency. Speculations have been surfacing that they are looking into the upcoming NFL draft to find a suitable replacement for their former star quarterback. One top prospect that has been making headlines is Tua Tagovailoa from the University of Alabama.

The New England Patriots are now expected to adjust to the post-Brady era. Their former franchise player elevated the Patriots as one of the best teams in the league, leading New England to a total of six Super Bowl Championships.

It will be the first time in 18 years that New England will start the season without Brady. With the draft coming up, the Patriots are rumored to select a competent signal-caller who can fit in Bill Belichick’s system.

Per NBC Sports, reports are circulating that it is of certainty that New England will draft a quarterback.

With the talent that the draft has this year, the Patriots may make some moves to get Tagovailoa. The six-foot-one quarterback is one of the best athletes in this draft class as he is scouted to have a combination of excellent footwork and precision as a signal-caller. The lefty Alabama star has had a decorated career having won an Orange Bowl Offensive MVP and a CFP National championship under his belt.

An interesting aspect of Tagovailoa is that he’s had a bad history with injuries. This has affected his draft stock and might bring him down lower than expected.

Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi shared that his injuries are a concern for teams.

“It’s his ankle, it’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. Then they fixed it, he came back and he broke it again. I mean he’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it,” Lombardi said.

There are a lot of options for the Patriots in the draft and trading for the talented quarterback is one of them. Among New England’s 12 picks, their highest one this year is the 23rd of the first round. They can use these assets for potential deals that can give them a better chance to select Tagovailoa off the board.