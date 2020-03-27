NFL Rumors: Panthers Trade Quarterback To Redskins, Making Cam Newton An Unlikely Fit In Washington

The Washington Redskins had been viewed as a logical landing spot for Cam Newton. That was the case until the team acquired a different Carolina Panthers’ quarterback.

Carolina has reportedly traded Kyle Allen to Washington in exchange for a fifth-round pick. With 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins also on the roster, the Redskins are unlikely to pursue Newton in the 2020 NFL offseason.

Allen started 12 games for the Panthers after a foot injury kept Newton sidelined for the final 15 weeks of the 2019 season. In his second NFL season, Allen threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and an 80.0 passer rating.

Allen went 5-7 as a starter. After winning his first four starts, the undrafted quarterback finished the year with 10 touchdown passes and 19 turnovers.

The #Redskins sent a 5th round pick to the #Panthers in exchange for QB Kyle Allen, source said. With Carolina signing PJ Walker today, this helps the QB room take shape.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

Haskins replaced Case Keenum as Washington’s starter last season, going 2-5 as a rookie. The No.15 overall pick threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 76.1 passer rating. Haskins never threw for more than 261 yards in any game.

Teddy Bridgewater has signed a three-year contract with the Panthers to be their new starting quarterback. Carolina also signed quarterback P.J. Walker, who was on track to become the XFL MVP before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will Grier is also on the roster.

The Panthers have given Newton permission to seek a trade. The veteran is coming off season-ending injuries in both 2018 and 2019 with an $18.6 million base salary for 2020.

Newton might ultimately be released and sign with a team that is looking to sign a veteran quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are on a shortlist of teams that could fit that description.

Washington has the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera coached both Newton and Allen in Carolina last year.