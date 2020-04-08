NFL Rumors: Tampa Buccaneers Sign Tom Brady’s Backup For 2020 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest move of the 2020 NFL offseason by signing Tom Brady. Now, the team has reportedly landed a backup for the greatest quarterback of all time.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tampa Bay has agreed to sign Blaine Gabbert. The veteran joins the Bucs on a one-year deal.

Gabbert becomes the third quarterback on Tampa Bay’s roster. Third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin is entering the second and final year of a $2.9 million contract with the Buccaneers. Griffin joined the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has only attempted four career passes.

As crazy as it sounds, Blaine Gabbert knowing Bruce Arians' offense only helps as Tom Brady and BA work to blend their schemes. Plus, Gabbert has 48 starts in his career. https://t.co/7X0tiFt8ER

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Gabbert with the No.10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He went 5-22 in Jacksonville in three seasons, throwing 22 touchdowns passes and 24 interceptions with a 66.4 passer rating.

Gabbert didn’t attempt a pass in 2019. He started three games for the Tennessee Titans in 2018, going 2-1 with a 78.3 passer rating.

Gabbert has a career 71.7 passer rating in 56 games. That would be the worst among signal callers if he attempted enough passes to qualify on the active leaderboard.

Jameis Winston is still a free agent. Tampa Bay moved on from the quarterback in favor of Brady, turning down the chance to keep Winston with the franchise tag.

The Buccaneers haven’t reached the playoffs since taking Winston with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last season. He ranked second with 33 passing touchdowns. The veteran was first with 30 interceptions.

Tampa Bay was third in total offense and fourth in points scored. Only three teams gave up more points than the Buccaneers last season, in part because Winston set a record with seven picks that were returned for touchdowns.

Brady had 4,057 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an 88.0 passer rating in his final season with the New England Patriots.