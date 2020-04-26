NFL Rumors: Yannick Ngakoue, Trent Williams Could Be Top Players Traded During 2020 Draft

It’s no secret that Yannick Ngakoue and Trent Williams want to be traded. With the 2020 NFL Draft starting Thursday night, there’s a chance both players will soon get their wish.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are actively shopping Ngakoue. Jacksonville used the franchise tag to prevent the defensive end from hitting free agency. The Jaguars might need a first-round pick in order to pull the trigger on a deal.

The asking price for Trent Williams is lower. The left tackle sat out the entire 2019 season after the Washington Redskins failed to diagnose a cancerous growth on his head. Williams has one year and a $14.5 million cap hit left on his contract.

Ngakoue has been linked to multiple teams, though it’s uncertain if anyone is prepared to trade Jacksonville a Day One selection. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reported Thursday that the Las Vegas Raiders are exploring the idea of acquiring Ngakoue, though no deal is close.

The #Raiders are kicking the tires on trading for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but they and the #Jaguars are not close. Don’t believe it’s gotten to a back and forth on compensation (yet).

He’d have to sign a tender first, but Raiders could free cap space quickly. Will monitor.

— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 23, 2020

Las Vegas has the No.12 and No.19 picks in the first round. Jacksonville owns the No.9 and No.20 selections.

The Raiders, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns had been projected as possible suitors for Ngakoue earlier this offseason.

Cleveland might be Williams’ most logical destination. There were rumors in October that the Browns could execute a trade for the veteran, but Cleveland made no such move before the trade deadline.

Source says "zero truth" to Eagles' interest in Trent Williams. Looks like Washington may be doing whatever they can to expand the market beyond one team: Cleveland. https://t.co/SlirafBo9u

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2020

The Minnesota Vikings are a potential Williams suitor.

Washington is expected to draft defensive end Chase Young with the No.2 overall pick. Cleveland has the No.10, 41 and 74 picks.