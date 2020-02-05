NFL salaries: How much do Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earn?

The Super Bowl is here as the final two competing for the NFL Championship go head to head. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Miami in the showpiece game of the 100th season.

The Chiefs are the favourites and a big scoreline is expected – so a Patrick Mahomes needs a big game.

It is being dubbed Mahomes vs Jimmy Garoppolo as the two QBs take centre-stage.

Mahomes is gunning for his first Super Bowl ring while Garoppolo is in search of number three.

And Garappolo also leads the way in terms of earnings at the moment with a stunning $27.5m pay packet to Mahomes’ $4.1m.

However Mahomes is expected to become the first player to receive a $200m contract when he enters the free market after this season.