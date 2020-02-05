Infosurhoy

NFL salaries: How much do Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earn?

The Super Bowl is here for the 100th NFL season as Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

The Super Bowl is here as the final two competing for the NFL Championship go head to head. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Miami in the showpiece game of the 100th season.

The Chiefs are the favourites and a big scoreline is expected – so a Patrick Mahomes needs a big game.

It is being dubbed Mahomes vs Jimmy Garoppolo as the two QBs take centre-stage.

Mahomes is gunning for his first Super Bowl ring while Garoppolo is in search of number three.

And Garappolo also leads the way in terms of earnings at the moment with a stunning $27.5m pay packet to Mahomes’ $4.1m.

However Mahomes is expected to become the first player to receive a $200m contract when he enters the free market after this season.

Frank Clark – $20,800,000

Tyreek Hill – $18,000,000

Sammy Watkins – $16,000,000

Tyrann Mathieu – $14,000,000

Eric Fisher – $12,000,000

Travis Kelce – $9,368,400

Anthony Hitchens – $9,000,000

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif – $8,472,600

Mitchell Schwartz – $8,151,667

Alex Okafor – $5,966,667

Cameron Erving – $4,139,610

Patrick Mahomes – $4,106,447

Harrison Butker – $4,055,000

Daniel Sorensen – $4,000,000

Damien Wilson – $2,875,000

Damien Williams – $2,550,000

Dustin Colquitt – $2,500,000

Austin Reiter – $2,250,000

Breeland Speaks – $1,525,128

Mecole Hardman – $1,248,763

Jimmy Garoppolo – $27,500,000

Dee Ford – $17,100,000

Joe Staley – 14,000,000

Kwon Alexander – $13,500,000

Weston Richburg – $9,500,000

Richard Sherman – $9,050,000

Nick Bosa – $8,387,966

Jerick McKinnon – $7,500,000

Solomon Thomas – $7,038,592

Jaquiski Tartt – $6,500,000

Marquise Goodwin – $6,416,667

Laken Tomlinson – $5,500,000

Kyle Juszczyk – $5,250,000

Robbie Gould – $4,750,000

Mike McGlinchey – $4,585,430

DeForest Buckner – $4,547,749

Tevin Coleman – $4,250,000

K’Waun Williams – $2,950,000

Raheem Mostert – $2,900,000

Michael Person – $2,750,000

