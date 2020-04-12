NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil Tom Brady’s New Uniform, Fans, Experts React

Tom Brady made big news in recent weeks as he announced that he would no longer play with the New England Patriots for the coming season. Brady has been a staple icon of the NFL and he has always been associated with the Patriots. The number 12 and the colors of New England seemed to be inseparable until this year’s free agency changed the landscape of the league.

Brady made it official and has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The illustrious career of Brady has had him considered as the greatest of all time. He will continue his hall of fame career with a new team with a new uniform.

The Buccaneers recently unveiled their new uniforms for the season. They released a promotional video on their official Twitter channel on their new look.

“Allow us to show you the future,” the tweet said. The Buccaneers’ new uniforms pay homage to their previous days of success rooting back to the late 90s until the early 2010s. This stretch includes their Super Bowl XXXVII championship run during the 2002 season.

They no longer don the creamsicle look as to how fans put it. Some reacted by sharing that they preferred the more extreme look of the cream uniforms before.

Several users have pointed it out and shared old photos of the Buccaneers in their creamsicle days.

Some have also observed that the jerseys resemble a lot like the Atlanta Falcons’ colors.

With these, reports online have already surfaced showing what Tom Brady’s jersey looks like.

It features a hint of red and black, completely different from the Patriots’ nautical blue look.

Brady is looking to add to his illustrious career with a new team this season. He is a six-time Super Bowl Champion and is aiming to make history with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are this season’s Super Bowl hosts and are aiming to be the first one to win the championship in front of the home crowd.