NFL Trade Rumors: Jamal Adams A Player To Watch, Dallas Cowboys Could Be Logical Suitor

The New York Jets used the No.6 overall pick to draft safety Jamal Adams three years ago. With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, there’s speculation that the former first-round pick could face an uncertain future in the Big Apple.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Adams isn’t expected to participate in the Jets’ virtual offseason program that begins on April 27. New York hasn’t expressed any interest in giving the 24-year-old a contract extension.

Schefter noted that Adams is a player to “monitor” during draft week. Adams found himself in trade rumors in October, though the Jets ultimately held onto their star defensive back.

The Jets entertained offers for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams at last year’s trade deadline; might be a name to monitor again during draft week. https://t.co/ScBUoLoiVr

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

#Cowboys pursued Jamal Adams at the trade deadline so perhaps worth watching as the draft unfolds. https://t.co/toRBTZrqkQ

— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 17, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys might be a logical suitor if New York started to gauge interest in Adams. Dallas reportedly tried to acquire Adams before the 2019 trade deadline.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that the Cowboys offered their 2020 first-round pick for Adams during last season. Multiple reports suggest the Jets wanted either two first-rounders, or something close to that, in exchange for the safety.

The secondary is an area of need for Dallas, who lost cornerback Byron Jones in free agency. The Cowboys might consider taking a safety with the No.17 pick in the first round.

The Jets have the No.11 overall pick in next week’s draft. New York could target a wide receiver in the first round.

Adams is arguably the best player on New York’s entire roster. He was a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2018. Adams was a 2019 First-team All-Pro selection in only his third NFL season.

In 14 games last season, Adams totaled 75 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He had 115 tackles, 12 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks in the prior season.

Adams is set to make $3.59 million in 2020. The Jets could pick up his fifth-year option in 2021 before Adams hits free agency in 2022.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is the highest-paid player at the position with a $14.6 million average yearly salary.