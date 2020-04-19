NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Staying With Cleveland Browns, Not Available Before 2020 Draft

There was a report earlier this week that the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns discussed a trade involving Odell Beckham, sparking speculation that the wide receiver might be dealt for the second time in two years. In the days since, it’s become clear that such a deal is highly unlikely to happen.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have never seriously considered trading Beckham during the 2020 NFL offseason.

From NFL Now: The #Browns never had talks with the #Vikings on Odell Beckham Jr., and one reason is Cleveland is planning for him to be on their team. pic.twitter.com/CFXdp6yLes

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020

x 2 https://t.co/6nqL7H8ePy

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2020

The New York Giants sent Beckham to Cleveland in March 2019 in exchange for a first-round draft pick, a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers. WFAN’s Marc Malusis had reported that the Vikings discussed the possibility of trading a second and fifth-round pick for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Buffalo for a first-round pick, a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a 2021 fourth-rounder last month. Diggs had a career-high 1,130 receiving yards in 2019.

DeAndre Hopkins was the first star receiver to be traded this offseason. The Houston Texans dealt Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

Beckham was one of a few notable additions last year that put the Browns among the favorites to reach the playoffs. Cleveland had a disappointing 2019 campaign, going 6-10 and missing the postseason for the 17th straight year.

After averaging 92.8 receiving yards per game in five seasons with the Giants, Beckham totaled 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in Cleveland. The 27-year-old underwent surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury.

Beckham signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension before the 2018 season. His $18 million average yearly salary makes him the fourth-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Amari Cooper set a record for the position when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.