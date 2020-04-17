NFL Trade Rumors: Vikings Eyeing Odell Beckham? Why Minnesota, Cleveland Likely Won’t Make Deal

A little over a year after Odell Beckham was sent from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver finds himself back in trade rumors. A new report suggests that the Minnesota Vikings might be trying to acquire the NFL star.

WFAN’s Marc Malusis said Wednesday that a source told him Minnesota and Cleveland have discussed a possible Beckham trade. The Browns would receive a second and fifth-round draft pick in the proposed deal.

So, as I reported this morning on @MandMWFAN, Source has told me that the Browns and Vikings are in discussions on a trade that would send @obj to the Vikings for a 2nd and 5th round pick next year. Trade is not done, but the deal is being discussed.

— Moose™ (@MarcMalusis) April 15, 2020

The report has sparked a ton of discussion about the chances that Beckham might be moved. Realistically, a deal between Minnesota and Cleveland appears unlikely to happen.

Salary cap restrictions would make it difficult for the Vikings to pull off such a trade. Entering the second season of a five-year, $90 million contract, Beckham has a $14.25 million cap hit for the 2020 season. Minnesota has just north of $12 million in cap space.

The Vikings would have to cut or trade a player on their current roster in order to deal Beckham for draft picks.

Re: the OBJ rumors buzzing around Vikings Twitter this morning:

Vikings have $12.26 million in cap space; Beckham has a $14.25 million cap number.

For purely financial reasons, it'd take another move (like Anthony Harris) for this to even be feasible.

— Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) April 15, 2020

I'll just lay out some facts: OBJ is GTD $14 million this season (all stems from base salary). I do not think this is a move the Vikings would make for a number of reasons, but will point to the finances first. https://t.co/o6E0RYTYA5

— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 15, 2020

From Cleveland’s perspective, it’s hard to believe the organization would give up its top receiver for only a second and fifth-rounder. It’s only been 13 months since the Browns traded a first-round pick, a third-rounder and safety Jabrill Peppers in order to acquire Beckham.

Minnesota received a larger haul for Stefon Diggs than what is reportedly being proposed for Beckham. On March 16, the Vikings agreed to trade the receiver and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the No.22 overall pick, a 2020 fifth-rounder, a 2020 sixth-rounder and a 2021 fourth-rounder.

Diggs has averaged 975 yards per season in the last four years with no career Pro Bowl appearances. Beckham made the Pro Bowl each year from 2014-2016. He’s averaged 1,044 receiving yards over the last two seasons.

Diggs is a cheaper option than Beckham with $47.5 million left on the remaining four years of his contract.

The Browns were one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams last season, missing the playoffs with a 6-10 record. Quarterback Baker Mayfield took a step back after a strong rookie campaign, throwing for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with a 78.8 passer rating.