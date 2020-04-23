NFL Trade Rumors: Washington Redskins Getting Offers For No.2 Draft Pick, Trent Williams

The Washington Redskins could be primed to make a significant trade ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The team has suitors for its first-round pick and one of the best players already on the roster.

Washington appears to be targeting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No.2 overall pick in Thursday’s first-round. It would likely take a massive package of picks in order for the Redskins to trade down in the draft, but the team is at least considering offers.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, one team has made a serious offer for Washington’s top selection.

Source: The Washington #Redskins are still fielding inquiries of potential interest as of this morning, but one team in particular has already laid out a 'complete deal' for their #No. 2 pick.

— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

Checked in with some sources – Yes, Redskins are listening to calls about the No. 2 pick but the offer would have to be outrageous for a trade to happen. This team loves Chase Young.

— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 21, 2020

Young had 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his third and final college football season. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No.1 pick in the draft.

The No.2 pick isn’t Washington’s only asset that’s drawing interesting. Left tackle Trent Williams is likely to play for a new team in the 2020 season.

Williams missed the entire 2019 season, seeking a trade after the team failed to diagnose a cancerous growth on his scalp. The Redskins selected Williams with the No.4 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl each season from 2012-2018.

With one big trade done and final, could another one be on the way? The #Redskins have talked to multiple teams about a potential trade of LT Trent Williams, sources say. With the NFL Draft a day away, and a physical necessary, the clock is ticking ⏳

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

Source: Regarding LT Trent Williams: There's "an opportunity to have something done shortly." I'm told there's been "some really good constructive conversations" and there is "hope to get it done soon." My understanding is, it's a positive situation & the process is ongoing.

— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 22, 2020

Williams has one year left on his contract with a $12.5 million base salary and a $14.5 million cap hit. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets have both been linked to Williams.

According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Washington almost traded Williams to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for tight end O.J. Howard two months ago. Howard might still be available after the Bucs agreed to trade for Rob Gronkowski Tuesday.

The Redskins went 3-13 in 2019, finishing with the worst record in the NFC. Washington last made the playoffs in the 2015 season.