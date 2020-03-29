Niantic Offers ‘Rotating’ Bundles For ‘Pokemon Go’ Players At Home

The idea of “Pokemon Go” is to send players and aspiring Pokemon Masters to explore the outside world while at the same time, having fun collecting Pokemons and battling other Trainers. It became a worldwide phenomenon up until the outbreak of COVID-19.

While other countries are requiring residents to remain indoors, some are more strict and have put certain cities on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. As such, “Pokemon Go” players can’t go outside to do what they’re supposed to do game-wise.

Fortunately, Niantic came up with a plan to supplement players with enough Pokeballs to catch those elusive monsters. According to Engadget, the developer has started selling a 100-Poke Ball bundle for 1 PokeCoin in the game’s official shop.

To put things in perspective, “Pokemon Go” players will indulge in “rotating” 1 PokeCoin bundles that will change each week as one-time purchases. The contents will vary and for this week, the promo comes with the aforementioned 100 Poke Balls.

Niantic will also give “Pokemon Go” players with three times the Stardust and XP for their first catch of the day, while the number of gifts that they can open per day was maxed in to 30, 20 of which they can carry in their inventory.

Engadget also pointed out that Niantic has launched a new feature called Today View that shows players the latest in the “Pokemon Go” world such as upcoming events and spin and catch streaks, among others.