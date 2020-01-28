Nick Kyrgios blasts Australian Open official during Rafael Nadal clash

Nick Kyrgios blasted a line judge during his clash with Rafael Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios had one of his notorious rants at a line judge during his Australian Open clash with Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old was deep into the third set when he challenged a call on Nadal’s serve. An initial ‘in’ call was overturned after Kyrgios asked for a Hawk-Eye review. And when Nadal served a blatant fault in the next point Kyrgios joked: “He will probably call that in as well.” World No 1 Nadal went on to hold his service game but as the players changed ends Kyrgios let loose at the official. “It ruins the whole flow of the game,” he fumed. “I am giving 130 per cent and he can’t get line calls right.

“Why is he laughing? He turned around and starts laughing. “It’s not a joke, he turns around and starts laughing. Why are you laughing?” Kyrgios and Nadal were locked in an intense battle after winning one set each. And seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander was impressed with the level of both players in the early stages.

“Wow – that’s an unbelievable set by Nick Kyrgios,” Eurosport pundit Wilander said after the Aussie leveled the score. “The first set it seemed like Rafa Nadal was going to run away with this match but sitting here on the side-line, right next to the court, I have to say that Nick Kyrgios’ serve is the biggest, best serve I’ve seen this close up in this year’s Australian Open. There’s no way of knowing where he’s going to go. “The second thing about Nick Kyrgios is there was a girl up here in the stands that called something about Rafa and Nick Kyrgios was so quick and said ‘He’s married!’ “He’s so in the present and I think that’s where he gets in trouble sometimes.