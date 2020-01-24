Nick Kyrgios ‘desperate’ to continue Rafael Nadal rivalry at Australian Open

Former world No 1 John Newcombe thinks Nick Kyrgios will be desperate to face Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios will have been licking his lips when he saw Rafael Nadal placed in the same section of his Australian Open draw, according to former world No 1 John Newcombe.

Kyrgios and Nadal have been engaged in a bitter feud for the past 12 months because the Australian called his Spanish counterpart “super salty”. The pair met in a fierce Wimbledon clash last summer which came close to boiling over on several occasions. At one moment in the match, Kyrgios fired a ferocious forehand which he later admitted was purposely aimed at Nadal’s chest. The duo could meet in the Australian Open fourth round and Newcombe reckons his fellow countryman will use that as extra motivation to get through the opening rounds. “I think Nick will be desperate to get through to the fourth round so he can face Nadal,” Newcombe said.

“He fancies his chances against him, too. He likes the way his game matches up against Rafa’s and Rafa seems to have real problems returning Nick’s serve. “Every time they’ve played it’s been close and going up against (Nadal) seems to bring the best out of Nick.” Kyrgios takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match tomorrow but there is a much more intriguing battle potentially around the corner. “I think it’s got something to do with the freedom he has when he faces Rafa,” Newcombe added.

“When you’re up against a guy like that there’s not as much pressure and that’s when Nick is at his best. “We tend to see his best tennis when he has a free swing and the expectations aren’t there. “Only he knows what he’s going to do. The rest of us will have to wait and see. But if he serves well, he’s always going to be hard to beat. “It just creates so many cheap points for him and it shortens points, games and matches for him as well. That helps Nick when he’s playing best of five sets.” Nadal was quizzed on Kyrgios’ Grand Slam credentials in his pre-tournament press conference but the world No 1 kept his cards close to his chest.