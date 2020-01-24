Nick Kyrgios gives three-word reaction to Roger Federer’s dramatic win over John Millman

Nick Kyrgios was among those watching the match of the tournament so far.
“I feel sick.” That was Nick Kyrgios’ immediate reaction after watching his compatriot John Millman lose an enthralling five-set match to Roger Federer at the Australian Open.
In front of a packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena, Millman pushed Federer to the brink of his earliest exit from the tournament in years.
After forcing a fifth set, Millman led by a break before Federer got back level again.
Then in the match tie-break, Federer began to leak errors and gave Millman an 8-4 advantage.
But miraculously Federer hit back again and on match point, he flicked a forehand winner into the open court to seal the win.
And Kyrgios summed up the emotions of all those backing Millman when he tweeted: “I feel sick.”
Speaking on the court, Federer’s relief was evident for all to see.
He said: “Oh God it was tough. Thank god it was a super tiebreak or else I would have lost this one.
“John played a great match and he should be out here doing the interview. I can’t even speak any more.
“It came down to the wire in the end and I just about got over the line.
“I had to stay focused and make the right decision. He kept coming out with the goods and I just had to stay in there.
“I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference. The demons are always there lurking. It was a hell of a match and John deserves half of this one.
“I had to figure out a way to get him in trouble on his serve. He is not known to be the best server but he was doing such a nice job.
“I was struggling in the cross-court battles and it was just a matter of holding my own serve.”