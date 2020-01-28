Nick Kyrgios goes commando as he explains Rafael Nadal Australian Open troll

Nick Kyrgios credited Gilles Simon for doing a better Rafael Nadal impression.

Nick Kyrgios says he did not wear any underwear during his clash with Giles Simon and he credited the Frenchman for doing a better impression of Rafael Nadal during their Australian Open battle.

Both players mocked the world No 1 by imitating his pre-serve routine on Melbourne Arena. During the second set Kyrgios was handed a time violation and he responded by pretending to wipe his hair from his face before plucking a wedgie from his shorts. The 24-year-old tried to play down the incident by claiming he was innocent. “I know what you’re getting at,” Kyrgios chuckled. “That’s part of my motion. So I started my service motion. There wasn’t any extracurricular activities I was doing before my serve to waste time.

“I mean, it happened. That’s the ref’s discretion whether I went over the clock or not. It really didn’t matter too much.” Simon, while trailing 6-2, 6-4, 2-0, pulled out his own wedgie much to the amusement of Kyrgios. And when asked who copied Nadal better, the world No 26 replied: “I don’t know. I don’t wear underwear, so… Probably Gilles’.” Kyrgios went on to win the match in four sets but he was not happy with his conduct on the court.

The Australian was tame by his own standards however there were instances where he was verbally abusing his own box. “I was being a bit of a d***head to them,” he reflected. “I apologised as soon as I went back into the locker room. They don’t deserve that. They do a lot of things for me on and off the court. “No, it’s not acceptable from me. Nothing to do with them.