Nick Kyrgios hits out at injury question as concerns raised ahead of Rafael Nadal clash

Nick Kyrgios blasted a reporter who asked about his injury.

Nick Kyrgios required a medical timeout during his Australian Open win over Karen Khachanov as he appeared to pull a muscle in his left leg.

The world No 26 battled through the remainder of the five-setter to set up a mouthwatering clash with Rafael Nadal. However, there were concerns on whether the 24-year-old would be able to fully recover ahead of the fourth-round tie. And he hit out at a journalist who attempted to ask about the issue. “Do you ever have any positive questions?” Kyrgios blasted. “Sorry, what was it?” When pressed further, Kyrgios said: “I just served and felt my left bum cheek get sore. Yeah, feels better now, yeah.”

At one point in the match Kyrgios was really struggling but he is confident of being 100 per cent fit. “I mean, I haven’t even thought about it. Physically I think I’ll be fine,” he added. “I have to do all the right things. “I’m super excited honestly. Playing one of the greatest tennis players on centre court at your own Slam, it’s pretty damn cool. “Obviously it’s going to be another physical battle. Nothing comes easy with him. He had a relatively routine match [against Pablo Carreno Busta], so he’s going to be feeling good.

“I’m looking forward to it. That’s why you play, I guess.” Kyrgios and Nadal have been engaged in a bitter feud for the past 12 months but the former insists there is respect between them. “I don’t really know Rafa,” Kyrgios explained. “I’ve never, like, hung out with him or anything like that. So I don’t really know how he is. “I don’t really dislike him. I never said… I mean, I don’t know him at all. Hell of a tennis player. Don’t know him as a person. I’m sure he’s okay.”