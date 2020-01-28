Nick Kyrgios in tears as he pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of Rafael Nadal showdown

Nick Kyrgios was emotional as he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Nick Kyrgios had to wipe the tears from his eyes as emotions got the better of him ahead of his clash with Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old is devastated by the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Australian Open paid tribute to the 41-year-old by portraying images on the big screen inside Rod Laver Arena. Kyrgios wore a ‘Bryant 8’ Los Angeles Lakers jersey throughout the warm-up as his own personal tribute. But when the world No 26 walked out onto Melbourne Park’s centre court he began to well up. Tennis fans were quick to offer their sympathy to the home favourite on social media.

“Kyrgios crying just broke me.. I’m done #AustralianOpen #ausopen,” one person wrote. While another added: “Kyrgios is crying non stop. Rafa is probably doing the same inside. What a game this is going to be.” And a further user said: “Never had more in common with Kyrgios than right now; we both crying over Kobe.” One other person wrote: “I’m literally so heartbroken, seeing Kyrgios come out in the Lakers jersey and crying, wow my emotions were not ready for this.”

Meanwhile, Nadal paid his own respects to Bryant by tweeting: “I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. “Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.” A host of other Australian Open stars also spoke of their sadness. Stefanos Tsitsipas tweeted a picture of the five-time NBA champion with two heart emojis. And Denis Shapovalov wrote: “Can’t believe what I’m hearing. RIP”