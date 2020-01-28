Nick Kyrgios prediction made by John McEnroe after loss to Rafael Nadal at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios was knocked out of the Australian Open but John McEnroe believes big things are still possible.

Nick Kyrgios can end the year in the top ten of the world if he replicates the kind of display he showed against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. That is according to seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe.

Kyrgios is out of the tournament at the fourth round stage after losing in four sets to Nadal. In the past, Kyrgios has been accused of not giving his all in matches. But that can't be said about his performance against Nadal as he pushed the world No 1 as far as his weary legs could. After the match, Nadal commended Kyrgios for his display and McEnroe echoed those sentiments with a bold claim.

“I’ve never seen Nick battle like that,” McEnroe said on Eurosport. “If he keeps battling like that then he will be in the top 10 at the end of the year. Let’s hope and pray it continues.” Speaking in his press conference, Kyrgios said he appreciated Nadal’s comments and admitted the bushfires which have hit Australia helped to motivate him. He said: “I mean, I appreciate it, one. But I already know that. I’ve known that for the last four years.

“But the trouble for me is being able to actually just produce the same attitude over and over again. “I mean, hopefully I can keep doing it. I’m just taking it day by day, trying to be positive, just bring positive vibes. “I always had pretty good perspective. If anything, [the bushfires]did fuel me and made me play harder. They’re still going, everything is still going. “Yeah, I mean, the last month for me has been pretty hectic, been pretty emotional. I’m pretty tired. I want to try to continue to help where I can. I mean, yeah.”