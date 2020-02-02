Nick Kyrgios reacts to Novak Djokovic beating Roger Federer at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios claims he “loves” Novak Djokovic but fans are not buying it.
Nick Kyrgios posted a photo on Instagram last night of himself with a group of his mates but the caption has left fans confused as they attempt to make sense of the contradicting statement.
Just hours after world No 2 Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Australian Open semi-finals Kyrgios wrote “Tennys and I love Novak” to caption his photo.
Tennys Sandgren was one of the eight men in the image as the American was knocked out of the quarter-finals Melbourne.
The world No 100 lost to Federer in his last eight appearance, while Kyrgios fell a round earlier against Rafael Nadal.
Last year Kyrgios slammed Djokovic as “cringeworthy” during his explosive interview with the No Challenges Remaining podcast.
So some supporters think the Australian is trolling his Serbian rival.
“It’s funny because you guys both hate him,” one person commented on the photo.
While another added: “Good joke about Djoker, Nick.”
And a further user wrote: “Trolling at its finest. HILARIOUS.”
One other follower wrote: “The disrespect (laughing face emoji).”
However, some of Kyrgios’ followers believe the less likely outcome that he has had a change of heart.
“So do you love him?” one person asked.
While another added: “You have finally caved haven’t you Nick. You can’t but love the GOAT.”
Kyrgios sparked the fierce rivalry with Djokovic last year when he said: “I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked.
“Like he wants to be like Roger (Federer). I just can’t stand him. This whole celebration thing he does after matches, it’s so cringeworthy.
“He’s a champion of the sport, one of the greatest we’ll ever see. I honestly think he will get the grand slam count (for most titles in history), he’ll pass Federer.
“No matter how many Grand Slams he wins, he will never be the greatest for me simply because I’ve played him twice and, I’m sorry, but if you can’t beat me, you’re not the greatest of all time.”